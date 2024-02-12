Candidate for NC insurance commissioner, Democrat David Wheeler, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: David Wheeler

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 58

Campaign website: wheelernc.com

Current occupation: President, Global Higher Education Group LLC

Professional experience: Global Higher Education Group LLC, 2015-present; Embark LLC, President, 2007-2020; Ambassadors LLC, Senior Vice President, 2005-2007; Protocol International, Inc., President, 1990-2005

Education: University of Iowa, BA, Political Science and Economics, 1987

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? (Ran for) NC Senate, 2018 and 2020; Chair, Health Schools Telemedicine Program; President, American Muckrakers PAC, Inc.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Holding down rates by holding insurance companies accountable through public hearings across North Carolina and making the insurance companies prove to my team, consumers in North Carolina, and me that they truly need a rate hike.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

The current commissioner, Rate Hike Mike, is not leading the department. The Department of Insurance is truly out of control. ... In addition, 19 rate hikes on his watch are all done in secret with no input from the public. DOI will not survive a 3rd Rate Hike Mike term.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

Hire the right people, pay them well, and then let them do their jobs. Politicians nitpicking and micro-managing, like Rate Hike Mike, is why DOI has the largest vacancy rate* in the state government. The key is hiring leaders that can lead DOI, then they can hire skilled and trained staff. As commissioner, I’ll let managers hire their own staff and then hold them accountable but stay out of the way and not meddle.

*Editor’s Note: According to October 2023 data from the Office of State Human Resources, the Department of Adult Corrections has the highest vacancy rate at 27.2%. The vacancy rate at the Department of Insurance is 14.7%, according to November 2023 data from OSHR.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I don’t believe North Carolina state government should be so Raleigh-focused. I believe DOI and other departments and agencies should hold hearings outside of Raleigh and throughout the state. Especially in Western North Carolina and down east. These areas are long neglected but full of talented, hard-working folks that deserve to be heard. My party seems to have abandoned many rural and small town folks. I’ll work hard every day to help folks in rural communities.

Should the insurance commissioner also hold the role of state fire marshal? Why or why not?

No, the commissioner of insurance should not be the state fire marshal. The SFM should be a professional firefighter who has experience in managing the office to ensure our firefighters are trained, compensated properly, and provided the needed equipment and health care. Taking politics out of firefighting is a good thing.

What would be your approach to negotiating insurance rate increases with the North Carolina Rate Bureau?

NCRB is a professional organization run by top-notch pros. However, I think we need take a fresh look. The fact insurance companies can essentially get around rates approved by DOI through the “consent to rate” provision in policies, makes one wonder why we need a rate bureau any longer. In addition, making North Carolina an open market will provide consumers will more choices and lower prices. However, I’ll listen to experts and review the data before making any recommendations to General Assembly.