Candidate for NC insurance commissioner, GOP’s Andrew Marcus, answers our questions

Name: Andrew Marcus

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 38

Campaign website: marcusfornc.com

Current occupation: Lawyer

Professional experience: I am a former prosecutor and a former insurance regulator. I have experience going toe-to-toe with some of the largest corporations on the planet. I am now a lawyer in the private sector and have represented all sides in insurance – policyholders, small businesses, doctors, agents, hospitals, and insurers. I bring a unique perspective to the office and can get started on day one to fight for you.

Education: B.A. from the University of Florida and a J.D. from Florida State University

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? I am not a career politician. I am a former insurance regulator and have personally led investigations of insurance company misconduct on companies who took advantage of their customers.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

We need a commissioner who is focused on keeping more money in your pocket. North Carolina’s home and auto insurance rates have increased more than inflation, thanks to a commissioner who is more concerned about himself than you. He’s allowed rates to increase, with no transparency. I’ll fight for better rates, especially for those hardest hit. As a former prosecutor, I’ll stand up for ratepayers and root out the fraud and abuse. I’ll fight to expand the market to increase competition.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

The current commissioner should have stood up for policyholders all along, but he’s failed us and our rates have increased more than inflation. He hasn’t held a public rate hearing in seven years because he’s been out to lunch and all too happy to settle with the insurance industry behind closed doors. He’s also brought petty, divisive politics into the office and treated it as his own personal, political slush fund.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

I would advocate for compensation structures for positions in the Department of Insurance to be more competitive. I would also create a pipeline from North Carolina risk management programs to allow early career opportunities for those interested in insurance.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I disagree with the current commissioner, who has run as a member of my party. We need someone in the office who will fight for transparency and accountability. We need a commissioner who is more focused on fighting for North Carolinians than against members of his own party.

Should the insurance commissioner also hold the role of state fire marshal? Why or why not?

As someone who has served as a volunteer firefighter myself, politicians don’t understand the challenges facing those who put their lives on the line every day. I believe the State Fire Marshal should be a career firefighter who is familiar with the needs of firefighters, and the Insurance Commissioner should work with the State Fire Marshal to advocate effectively together.

What would be your approach to negotiating insurance rate increases with the North Carolina Rate Bureau?

For the last seven years, our current commissioner has never held a rate hearing. I would bring back the practice of holding public rate hearings and making the insurance industry publicly justify their rate requests. I would bring transparency and accountability back into the office.