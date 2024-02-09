Candidate for NC insurance commissioner, GOP’s Robert Brawley, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: C. Robert Brawley

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 79

Campaign website and/or social media links: www.RobertBrawley.net

Current occupation: Insurance

Professional experience: Lifetime insurance agent, CLU, 29 years, NC House Insurance Committee

Education: BS Engineering, NC State, CLU, Command and General Staff College

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? 20 years, NC House; 1996 National Republican Legislator of the Year

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Reworking the insurance rating system to be more consumer friendly and reshaping the N.C. Department of Insurance to provide better service to the public.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

The insurance rating system is broken. We had a system since 1977 that helped keep rates as some of the lowest in the nation. In 2019, that changed and since then we have increased our rates faster than 15 other states, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Service has been slow and often not responsive. Training and a better attitude toward service. I would enjoy discussing; there is much more.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

Training, better support for those who do their job.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Not that I am aware of.

Should the insurance commissioner also hold the role of state fire marshal? Why or why not?

Communications should be open but the importance of both positions require the full attention of the head and therefore separate individuals.

What would be your approach to negotiating insurance rate increases with the North Carolina Rate Bureau?

With the support of actuaries and legal counsel, review the assumptions and risk and rewards. Then negotiate for rates that are balanced and fair to both the consumer and the company, as the law requires. Salary of executives would be considered in reviewing profitability of the company.