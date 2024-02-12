Candidate for NC labor commissioner, Republican Luke Farley, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Luke Farley

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 38

Campaign website: Luke4Labor.com

Current occupation: Construction and OSHA attorney

Professional experience: 13-plus years of experience in the private practice of law representing clients in the construction industry and defending OSHA workplace safety citations. Equity partner in a Raleigh law firm.

Education: B.A. in history and philosophy from UNC-Chapel Hill with honors and distinction (2007). J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law (2010).

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Served on the N.C. Human Relations Commission and the Durham County Board of Elections.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

The regulatory climate. As labor commissioner, I’ll protect our workers without bankrupting businesses in the process. Our prosperity depends on a reasonable and fair regulatory climate. Even-handed enforcement of our labor and employment laws encourages businesses to expand or relocate to North Carolina.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current labor commissioner? If not, how would you change it?

Pending before the labor commissioner is a petition to bring back COVID workplace mandates like masking and social distancing. That petition should never have been granted. Had I been labor commissioner, I would have denied the petition. When it comes to protecting our workers and our small businesses from heavy-handed COVID rules, I won’t give an inch.

What can be done to make sure the state is regularly inspecting workplaces for health and safety?

The number one job of the labor commissioner is to keep workers safe and healthy. But we cannot inspect our way to safety — there just aren’t enough inspectors. Instead, the Labor Department should focus on inspecting willful and repeat violators and helping small businesses meet their compliance burden. Our small businesses are struggling and need all the help they can get.

Should North Carolina increase penalties for health and safety violations by employers? Do you believe that would reduce workplace deaths and injuries?

Penalties should not increase. North Carolina’s rate of workplace injuries has been consistently lower than the national average, despite many states having higher penalties. Penalties were just raised in the fall of 2022, virtually doubling overnight. It was a shock to our small businesses. Penalty increases weren’t necessary then and aren’t necessary now, as they have no proven effect on preventing violations in North Carolina.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

The most pressing staff vacancies at the Labor Department are elevator inspectors. The challenge for the department is how to attract qualified inspectors from the private sector. As labor commissioner, I’ll convene a working group of trade groups, safety advocates, and others to develop a plan with broad buy-in, including potentially creating an apprenticeship program for elevator inspectors.

North Carolina has the second lowest unionization rate in the country. Do you think that should change, and how?

North Carolina’s economy is doing perfectly fine without more unionization. Nothing should be done to increase unionization in our state. If unions are providing real value to their members, workers will join voluntarily.