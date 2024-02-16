Candidate for NC lieutenant governor, Democrat Rachel Hunt, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Rachel Hunt

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 59

Campaign website: RachelHunt.com

Current occupation: Attorney

Professional experience: N.C. senator, January 2023 to present; N.C. House representative, January 2019 to December 2022; Hunt for College, L.L.C. principal and owner, 2014 to present; Families in Transition attorney, 1994 to 2006.

Education: University of California at Los Angeles Certificate in College Counseling, Education, 2014; University of South Carolina School of Law J.D. 1992; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill B.A., English and political science, 1987.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? I served my community by operating a domestic violence shelter, helping to protect women and girls when they need it most. I’ve also served on my son’s public charter school board. In 2018, I defeated a popular Republican incumbent and was elected to represent the people of Mecklenburg County in the North Carolina House. Just two years earlier, the district had previously been won by Donald Trump by more than nine points.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

As lieutenant governor, I’ll have a seat on the State Board of Education, where my top priority will be standing up for our children, their families and their teachers. I’ll do this by standing against the current attempt to bankrupt our public schools and by standing against giving public money to fund unproven and unaccountable private schools.

The lieutenant governor serves as Senate president. How involved do you want to be with the General Assembly and legislation?

As a current state Senate member, I’ve witnessed the need for a lieutenant governor committed to serving the people. The current lieutenant governor has focused on culture wars over essential duties. I pledge to shift this trajectory from day one, focusing on enhancing education from pre-K to college. I’ll oppose distracting culture war legislation from Raleigh, advocating for real issues and safeguarding rights. Let’s redirect the lieutenant governor’s office towards meaningful change for North Carolinians.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

My top priorities are advocating for children, families and teachers. I aim to collaborate across party lines to achieve Leandro (court case) funding goals, directing resources to schools in need, and ensuring equal access to quality education statewide. Additionally, I will pursue pay raises for educators, reinstate master’s pay and foster a culture of respect in schools. As lieutenant governor, I will be a dedicated advocate for educators and the families they support.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

To tackle state government staff vacancies, we must streamline hiring, provide competitive salaries and invest in professional development for retention. Shifting focus from divisive culture wars to addressing key issues like staff shortages is vital. Prioritizing family well-being through effective governance fosters a resilient state workforce.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

I believe the state government is mis-allocating taxpayer money in areas such as the absence of paid family leave, resulting in financial barriers to hiring qualified candidates and filling essential roles. The lack of this crucial benefit hinders our ability to retain valuable talent. Additionally, I strongly advocate against the state’s decision to increase funding for private school vouchers, as we firmly oppose supporting initiatives that divert limited resources from public education.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Modern politics often walks away from broad outreach, focusing on specific voter groups. I’ve won in challenging districts by valuing every vote and respecting diverse opinions. In this campaign, I commit to being present statewide, actively listening to concerns, and crafting practical solutions. Endorsed by a diverse range of leaders, I prioritize trust-building and aim to be a lieutenant governor who engages with and represents all of North Carolina.