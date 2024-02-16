Candidate for NC lieutenant governor, Republican Rivera Douthit, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Rivera Douthit

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 51

Campaign website: rivera4nc.com

Current occupation: Small business owner

Professional experience: Critical care nurse, women’s ministry and small business.

Education: BSN, Western Carolina University.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? No political office. Served many organizations in ministry.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Education.

The lieutenant governor serves as Senate president. How involved do you want to be with the General Assembly and legislation?

Extremely involved. It’s a huge part of the job description to influence legislation.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

Ensure that curriculums are teaching accurate history and the basics of education rather than indoctrination. Removing Bible and prayer in school in 1967 has caused moral decay in our country. Schools should have the option to incorporate Bible and prayer without being penalized.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

Evaluate why there are vacancies and create solutions to hire the qualified personnel.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

I believe known areas, such as education and the Department of Social Services, are two of our most costly areas of spending. I would like to review the allocation of funds, in detail, to then determine in what areas we may have useless spending.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Not to my knowledge.