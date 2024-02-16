Candidate for NC lieutenant governor, Republican Ernest Reeves, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Ernest T. Reeves

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 59

Campaign website: ernestreeves.com

Current occupation: Retired U.S. Army officer; community advocate

Professional experience: Commissioned through 1ROTC Region, Fort Bragg, N.C.; Retired U.S. Army communications officer (Pentagon); Supervisor of Airport Operations (Ramp), United Airlines headquarters, Chicago, Denver and San Francisco International Airports.

Education: A.A., Highline Community College, Des Moines, Washington; BA, Saint Augustine’s College, Raleigh (Magna Cum Laude, 3.66); U.S. Army Signal Officers Basic Course (Graduated with Honors); Advanced Course; Combined Army Service & Support School, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; United Airlines Talent Management Program graduate.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Ran unsuccessfully for governor, U.S. Senate; Congress, N.C. House and Greenville mayor. I have commanded three U.S. Army military units in foreign countries and one in the U.S.; former escort officer for U.S. Ambassador Paul Bremer.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Immigration security and jobs.

The lieutenant governor serves as Senate president. How involved do you want to be with the General Assembly and legislation?

As much as possible or needed.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

Ensure that all public schools received their fair share of funding, security school resource officers and maintenance upgrades as well as teacher training in the areas of education and security.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

Review and find qualified candidates for those positions as soon as possible.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

Education Lottery: I do not understand why North Carolina rarely wins the Powerball or Mega Millions while other states have had multiple winners and based on what people are telling me, there are a lot of schools throughout North Carolina that need repairs and other considerations. Where are lottery monies going and why doesn’t North Carolina do our own, in-state Powerball and Mega Million lottery that would ensure that our education dollars are being used throughout our state?

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I am an African American candidate for lieutenant governor of North Carolina, and as a former Democrat I urge the Republican Party not to forget about the cost or sacrifice that African Americans make to switch to the Republican Party. In many cases it is a life-changing event that could cost a person their livelihood, family and friends.