Candidate for NC lieutenant governor, Republican Jeffrey Elmore, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Jeffrey Elmore

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 46

Campaign website: elmorefornc.com

Current occupation: Teacher and legislator.

Professional experience: Classroom teacher for 23 years.

Education: B.S. in Art Education, Appalachian State University, North Carolina Teaching Fellow.

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? North Wilkesboro Town Commissioner, North Wilkesboro Planning Board member, North Wilkesboro Board of Adjustments Chairman, Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission Board member, Professional Educators of North Carolina president, N.C. House representative for District 94 (six terms).

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Workforce development.

The lieutenant governor serves as Senate president. How involved do you want to be with the General Assembly and legislation?

The lieutenant governor is a liaison position between the legislative and executive branches of state government. The lieutenant governor must have established working relationships with the legislators and a general understanding of the departments and divisions. I have both of these qualifications as a full Appropriations chairman in the N.C. House, responsible for developing the finalized state budgets.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

The lieutenant governor is a member of the State Board of Education. As a teacher for 23 years, I believe the focus always should be parents, students and teachers.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

There is not one clear solution. Ways we can start to address are salaries, proper employee classification, department flexibility in hard to fill positions, quicker and more efficient hiring processes and reviewing minimum job qualifications.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

I have concerns about the current process for road improvement estimates at the Department of Transportation. This process is creating delays in projects and increasing cost.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I deal with issues on a case by case basis.