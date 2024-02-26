Candidate for NC lieutenant governor, Republican Seth Woodall, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Seth Woodall

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 42

Campaign website: www.sethwoodall.com

Current occupation: Attorney

Professional experience: I have been a practicing attorney since 2006, handling complex legal matters through both negotiation and litigation.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UNC-Greensboro and Juris Doctorate from Regent University

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? None

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

As the next lieutenant governor, I look forward to tackling issues related to education, including those facing our students, teachers and parents. Our educators should have one agenda — that our children learn with intensity, and live with integrity. Further, we must implement policy and legislative changes to ensure equality in teacher pay throughout our state. Further, we need to work to strengthen the Parents’ Bill of Rights and school choice.

The lieutenant governor serves as Senate president. How involved do you want to be with the General Assembly and legislation?

As the president of the state Senate, I intend to be fully involved in all legislative activities. As a liaison between the governor and General Assembly, I look forward to working to strengthen conservative values in this state.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

I believe that we must invest in greater teacher salaries and more preventative infrastructure maintenance within our school facilities. Teachers and students both perform substantially better in comfortable environments where they are proud of their schools, and the people within them.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

I believe that I currently employ more individuals than any other lieutenant governor candidate, and have the mindset and capabilities necessary to address staffing issues and vacancies within the school system. We must implement and execute a clear plan to find and employ qualified and competent staff, and allow their performance to be measured by their own merit.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

The state government should be run more like a business. As a successful business owner, one of my greatest strengths has been the ability to look and understand budget needs, and key policies to ensure sufficient revenue to adequately address budgetary needs. I am a small government proponent, and believe that any governmental agency that is over budget, should be evaluated to guarantee that taxpayer money is being most effectively utilized for the people of this state.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I am a constitutional carry proponent and believe the U.S. Constitution provides for our citizens’ ability to keep and bear arms. In connection with that belief, I feel that our citizens should have the right to constitutionally carry firearms to ensure safety to themselves, and to others.