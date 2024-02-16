Candidate for NC lieutenant governor, Republican Hal Weatherman, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Hal Weatherman

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 54

Campaign website: halweathermanfornc.com

Current occupation: President of Electoral Education Foundation

Professional experience: Chief of Staff to former Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick

Education: B.A., Wake Forest University; M.A., Wheaton College

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? I have over 30 years of on-the-job training and experience, including serving as chief of staff both to a member of Congress and the former lieutenant governor of North Carolina.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

I will work to make individuals and our state government self-sufficient and dependent on no one else.

The lieutenant governor serves as Senate president. How involved do you want to be with the General Assembly and legislation?

Very involved.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

School choice for parents. Go back to basics (reading, writing, math, etc.) and get rid of all the ideologies (like CRT, DEI, SEL). Also, teach American Exceptionalism and the founding principles of America. Armed guards in every school to protect our kids. Free teachers from teaching to the test.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in state government?

First analyze if they need to be replaced. Never fill a vacancy just for the sake of it.

In what areas, if any, do you believe state government is wasting taxpayer money?

Every agency can and should be streamlined and made more efficient.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I disagreed with members of my party who wished to expand Medicaid, legalize gambling and legalize marijuana.