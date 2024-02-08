Candidate for NC secretary of state, Republican Chad Brown, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Chad Brown

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 52

Campaign website: www.electchadbrown.com

Current occupation: Sales at Pennsylvania Steel

Professional experience: County Commissioner, 14 years. Mayor of Stanley.

Education: North Greenville, Montreat College, Gaston College

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Accountability and transparency.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

Issues within office, bureaucracy, failed working system within customer services. Streamline processes, customer service initiatives.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

Establish common sense leadership in the Secretary of State’s office. Work hand in hand with the General Assembly to find a working number and fulfill where you can and cut other areas where you can cut. Add value to the work already in place.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Not at this time.

How will you incentivize businesses to come to or stay in North Carolina?

Remove unnecessary burdens, streamline processes, cut red tape and reduce spending.