Candidate for NC Senate District 13, Republican Scott Lassiter, answers our questions

Name: Scott Lassiter

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 36

Campaign website: www.votescottlassiter.com

Current occupation: Assistant Principal, Wake County Public Schools; Vice Chair, Wake Soil and Water Conservation District

Professional experience: Public high school and middle school teacher, Assistant Principal at a comprehensive middle school, founding and current assistant principal at alternative middle school.

Education: Apex High School, NC State University (BA), NC Central University (Master’s of School Administration) NC State University (Doctorate in Educational Leadership)

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Apex Town Council (2011-2015); Wake Soil and Water Conservation District Elected Supervisor (2020-present); President/Founder, Lassiter Education Foundation (501c3); President of MacGregor Downs HOA; Board Member, Kids Together Playground; Parishioner, Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral; Apex Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Advisory Commissioner, 2006-2011; Apex Town Council Planning Committee Chairman; Apex Town Council Budget Committee Chairman.

What is the issue that you see as most relevant to constituents in your district, and what will you do to address it?

Education: Though our state’s system of education is highly complex and many like me have dedicated their entire lives to improving student outcomes, there are some common-sense steps that legislators can take. Focus needs to be put on compensation for our employees that is commensurate with the private sector. Content taught needs to be well vetted, research based and not politically divisive. Collaboration between parents, all types of schools, the community, and legislators is paramount.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Investments in education and youth support improves our community and ultimately saves taxpayers money in the long run. It’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken men. We’re either going to invest in our children through education or we will be supporting them on welfare or behind bars.

What legislation would you support to help North Carolinians who are struggling to make ends meet?

I would like to see the state income tax eliminated for anyone working full-time who is at or below the poverty line. Continued partnerships with community colleges to teach skills necessary to access high quality jobs that pay a living wage.

What is the government doing, if anything, that you see as a waste of taxpayer money?

It’s not so much what the government is doing where I see waste. Rather, I see waste in how the government is doing some things. Government does have primary functions and those need to be carried out in excellence and with an eye towards good financial stewardship of public monies. Some of the traditional budgeting practices employed by state and local governments encourage wasteful spending by way of a “use it now or lose it forever” philosophy.

Should the new law exempting state lawmakers from the public records law be repealed?

Yes.

Would you support a bill allowing for additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines?

No.

How would you increase confidence in elections?





Bipartisan elections boards, increased transparency, professional public administrators in charge, keep the politicians away from the process, limit “dark money” and unaccountable special interest expenditures.