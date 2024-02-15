Candidate for NC Senate District 14, Democrat Dan Blue, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Dan Blue

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 74

Campaign website: Danblueforsenate.org

Current occupation: Attorney

Professional experience: Practicing attorney for 50 years.

Education: North Carolina Central University; Duke Law School

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Over 35 years serving as a legislator in the House and Senate. Four years as Speaker of the House, and 10 years as Senate Democratic Leader. Member and former chair of the Duke University Board of Trustees. Former president of the National Conference of State Legislatures.

What is the issue that you see as most relevant to constituents in your district, and what will you do to address it?

Public health and safety. I will work across the aisle to meet the practical needs of my constituents and improve their well-being by advocating for improved school safety; more school nurses, counselors and psychologists; investing in community mental health programs; stronger gun safety reforms that keep guns out of the wrong hands.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I believe private school vouchers can be a useful tool to build inclusive education for students. But we can’t give money to private schools until we have stronger oversight of how those funds are being used; and education funds need to be focused on the Leandro Plan first. Once every public school has the staff and resources they need, then we can include additional funding for private school vouchers.

What legislation would you support to help North Carolinians who are struggling to make ends meet?

I support tax reforms that provide targeted relief for low- and middle-income people. The majority of Republican tax breaks go to the top 20% of earners in this state. But working families living paycheck to paycheck are the ones who need our support.

What is the government doing, if anything, that you see as a waste of taxpayer money?

We need to stop prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. These groups don’t need the additional money. Republicans’ latest tax cuts will cost us $24 billion by 2028. We need a moratorium on further tax cuts and a renewed commitment to public investments.

Should the new law exempting state lawmakers from the public records law be repealed?

Yes.

Would you support a bill allowing for additional casinos and legalizing video gambling machines?

I won’t support expanding gambling in North Carolina in the form that Republicans have presented it. We need to study this further, and include citizen input to make sure that expanding gambling is what people want, and what is best for our state.

How would you increase confidence in elections?





We can start to increase voter confidence by rejecting the dangerous and false narrative about voter and election fraud coming from the GOP. Then, we provided local boards of elections the resources they need to operate. And we need to have clear, well-established rules enacted well ahead of Election Day so that voters are educated and confident in the process before they head to the polls.