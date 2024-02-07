Candidate for NC superintendent, Democrat Kenon Crumble, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Kenon Crumble

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 46

Campaign website and/or social media links: www.kenoncrumble.com

Current occupation: Assistant Principal

Professional experience: Teacher, counselor, Assistant Principal, Principal

Education: Bachelor’s, Master’s, Advance Degree, and Doctoral Candidate

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement?

I ran for the Johnston County Board of Education, and recently submitted several proclamations in several counties in North Carolina to observe a day in February for mental health. The results are pending in several counties. Durham County has been approved.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

In North Carolina, a critical issue that I, Kenon Crumble, can significantly influence if elected as superintendent of public instruction, is enhancing educational equity. This challenge is rooted in ensuring all students, irrespective of their socioeconomic or geographic background, receive equal access to quality education and resources.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

Under the current office holder, there have been strides in various aspects of North Carolina’s educational system, but there’s always room for improvement. Teachers are the cornerstone of our education system, and ensuring they feel valued and supported is crucial. While efforts have been made, I believe we can do more. My approach would involve enhancing teacher salaries to be more competitive, providing more robust professional development opportunities and creating a more supportive work environment.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

Enhancing teacher training is another key step. Teachers need the latest strategies and tools to effectively bridge these learning gaps, including differentiated instruction techniques. Additionally, extending learning opportunities through programs like an extended school day or year can provide much-needed additional instruction time for students. Supporting the emotional and social well-being of students is equally important. The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health.

How would you help schools make up for students’ learning losses during the pandemic?

To tackle the learning losses from the pandemic, it is essential to develop focused and adaptive strategies. Initiating specific academic programs that concentrate on key areas like reading and math, especially outside regular school hours, can address critical skill gaps. Tailoring these initiatives to each student’s unique needs, based on detailed assessments, will ensure the right support is provided where it’s needed most. Training teachers in the latest educational approaches and techniques is vital, as they are on the front lines of addressing these gaps. This includes embracing innovative teaching methods and incorporating effective digital tools.

What role, if any, should schools play in promoting diversity and equity?

Schools have a crucial role in promoting diversity and equity. They are uniquely positioned to shape the perspectives and values of young people, making them key players in fostering a more inclusive and equitable society. Schools should work to create an environment where all students feel valued and understood, regardless of their background. This includes integrating a diverse range of perspectives and histories into the curriculum.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency?





Streamlining the recruitment process can make it more efficient and less cumbersome, attracting more candidates with higher pay and filling vacancies faster. This could involve simplifying application procedures, speeding up the hiring process, and ensuring it is transparent and fair. Offering incentives for hard-to-fill positions, such as signing bonuses or housing stipends, especially in rural or under-served areas, can also be effective.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

No. My mission and vision aligns with the state Democratic Party.