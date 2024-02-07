Candidate for NC superintendent, Democrat Mo Green, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Maurice “Mo” Green

Political party: Democrat

Age as of March 5, 2024: 56

Campaign website and/or social media links: www.mogreenfornc.com

Current occupation: Retired; I retired from my last position as Executive Director at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation in 2023.

Professional experience: Executive Director, Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, which awarded millions in grants to educational causes, seven years; Superintendent, Guilford County Schools (70,000 students), 7+ years; Deputy Superintendent and General Counsel, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (130,000+ students), 7+ years; lawyer in private practice, 7+ years, two one-year U.S. judicial clerkships; a (member of) boards of directors of educational organizations that deal with homelessness, athletics, policy, media, arts and community support.

Education: Bachelor of Arts, Duke University (Majors: Political Science and Economics) Juris Doctor, Duke University School of Law

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? I have not run for elected office before. In addition to the professional experience noted above, I have served as a: Trustee, University of North Carolina Asheville; Board of Visitors (member), North Carolina A&T State University; and a board member for various organizations that deal with civic, societal, criminal and legal issues.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

The biggest issue I would be able to help shape is the overall academic achievement and character development of all public school students, so that they would be prepared for whatever is next for them in life after high school.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

While I am generally supportive of current efforts to use the science of reading to teach reading, I would work on its implementation. I would seek to: compensate teachers for required professional development; relieve the financial burden on local districts; and adjust the timeline for providing the professional development so that teachers are not overburdened. I would also provide more targeted resources to lower-performing school systems and schools.

What would you do to strengthen public schools?

I would establish a vision that the North Carolina public school system is to be recognized as an excellent school system. To reach this vision, I would: advocate for investing more money in public, not private, schools; revere educators and advocate that they be paid more; provide appropriate and differentiated resources for each student according to their needs; enhance parent and community engagement; ensure safe, secure learning environments; and celebrate the good in public education.

How would you help schools make up for students’ learning losses during the pandemic?

To help students’ learning losses, I would work with school systems to reallocate existing resources and seek additional funds to: provide additional teachers and tutors; increase extended day opportunities; provide additional counselors; provide services and tools to parents to help them work with their children; and engage community partners to assist. Beyond these basic services, we will need to focus on support for social emotional health and reconnection of students to peers and staff.

What role, if any, should schools play in promoting diversity and equity?

Schools should play a significant role in promoting diversity and equity. Promoting diversity will help all students understand themselves and the world within which they exist. Promoting equity will allow each student to receive the appropriate and differentiated resources they need to be successful after high school, whether they are going to a university, community college, the military or entering the workforce.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency?





I would need to do an analysis of the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction before addressing staff vacancies. That analysis may reveal that some positions do not need to be filled, some should be combined and some will require additional pay to attract great candidates.

After doing a similar analysis when I was superintendent of Guilford County Schools, central office positions were reorganized and reduced, resulting in a savings of about $1.6 million.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

I generally agree with the Democratic Party’s platform on education. However, I may differ in relatively minor ways on certain matters. For example, I am not totally opposed to “for-profit” public charter schools receiving federal funding.

This, so long as they meet all accountability and transparency measures and are designed to and are successfully serving all students, particularly the community’s economically disadvantaged students.