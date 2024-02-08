Candidate for NC treasurer, Republican Brad Briner, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Brad Briner

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 47

Campaign website: www.bradbriner.com

Current occupation: Retired

Professional experience: 25 years of financial and investment experience

Education: BA, UNC-Chapel Hill; MBA, Harvard Business School

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Never run before. I am a current member of the Debt Affordability Advisory Committee for the State Treasurer and a member of the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Improve the performance of the pension plans materially, while protecting our AAA credit rating.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

I applaud the current treasurer on making significant progress in improving the financial position of the State Health Plan, and in continuing to manage the state’s finances conservatively. We do, however, have a material shortfall in investment performance that I’m uniquely qualified to address.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

Implementation of an early career focused staffing model.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Not materially, no. Particularly as it relates to the job of State Treasurer.

How would you manage investments of the state pension plan differently than your predecessor?

We would expand the investment program beyond its current focus on cash and treasury bonds to include higher-yielding credit and real estate investments that will allow us to achieve the actuarially required return of 6.5%, a level we have fallen short of for more than 20 years.