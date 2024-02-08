Candidate for NC treasurer, Republican Rachel Johnson, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Rachel Johnson

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 39

Campaign website: www.RachelforNC.com

Current occupation: Mother and businesswoman

Professional experience: Rachel was born and raised in North Carolina and started her career at Wachovia in retirement services and earned financial securities licenses. After earning her MBA from UNC-Chapel Hill, she worked on regulatory response strategies in banking. Most recently, she ran her family-owned business on a farm in Davie County. Rachel’s professional experience has all been right here in North Carolina ranging from the skyscrapers in Charlotte to a farm in Davie County.

Education: Employer and manager of a small business, MBA from UNC Chapel Hill, BBA and financial securities licenses

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? This is the first time Rachel’s name is on the ballot but not her first time on the campaign trail. She traveled the state in support of her husband’s campaigns. She knows firsthand what it takes to run, and more importantly, what it takes to serve after you win an election. It’s a lot of work, but public service is worth it, and it’s important we have someone in office who will remain steadfast to the goals the people of North Carolina sent you to Raleigh to accomplish.

What do you think is the biggest issue in North Carolina that you would be able to shape if elected?

Rachel wants to do everything she can to maintain the North Carolina treasury in a responsible manner that will help continue to grow our state’s economy. More and better jobs in North Carolina mean more and better opportunities for all North Carolinians. And if you’ve spent a career working for the good people of North Carolina, you deserve to know your retirement and health care are the top priorities. Rachel’s experience, independence and passion make her the best candidate for the job.

What do you think is or is not working well under the current office holder? If not, how would you change it?

Rachel will continue the current treasurer’s good work of protecting and improving the North Carolina retirement system and working with lawmakers to find common solutions that can bring down the costs of health care. There’s always a temptation in this role to flex and try to make a risky play. The people of North Carolina deserve an experienced candidate who will enter the job completely independent of previous ties to Wall Street and the elites of New York finance.

What should be done to address staff vacancies in your agency and in state government as a whole?

True reform across government as a whole that reduces the redundancies created by our bureaucracies. This would allow great government employees to focus on what matters for the people of North Carolina.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

-

Will you keep premiums on the State Health Plan low or frozen? How will you do so?

If you’ve spent a career working for the good people of North Carolina, you deserve to know your retirement and health care are the top priorities. Rachel will work with the professional staff at the state treasury, the General Assembly, and health care providers to find common solutions to keep premiums low.

How would you manage investments of the state pension plan differently than your predecessor?

Rachel will continue the current treasurer’s good work of protecting and improving the North Carolina retirement system. The people of North Carolina deserve an experienced candidate who will enter the job completely independent of previous ties to Wall Street and the elites of New York finance. Rachel wants to be state treasurer because North Carolina deserves a treasurer who answers only to the people of North Carolina.