What each candidate needs to claim success in the Iowa caucuses

Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Donald Trump are all hoping for success in Iowa

Since 1972, the Iowa caucuses have set the tempo for US presidential races.

As the first state in the nation to have their say in the primary nomination contest, Iowa has the ability to make or break a White House bid.

Victory in the Midwestern state offers a far smaller prize than the delegate-rich states of Texas or California. But it gives a candidate what George HW Bush dubbed the “Big Mo” – momentum.

Defining what might be a successful night in the state’s caucuses is a moving target – shaped by both the extent to which the final results match the polling projections, and to a candidate’s own expectation-setting.

Donald Trump

As the self-proclaimed leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump has set expectations sky-high for his performance. The polls put him around 30 points ahead of his nearest rivals.

The former president’s win seems all but assured, but his success will be defined by the margin of victory.

Mr Trump and his team has been working furiously over the last week to lower the bar he has set for himself.

Chris LaCivita, his senior campaign adviser, told the Telegraph “a win is a win”.

He also pointed out that no Republican has won the caucuses by more than 12.8 points.

Donald Trump delivered pizza to firefighters in Iowa on Sunday - ANDREW HARNIK/AP

If Mr Trump fails to best that, his team can point out that no one has reached that figure since 1988.

Meeting, or beating, that record would allow him to claim he is the nominee-in-waiting.

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley has invested far less in Iowa than many of her rivals, banking on a strong showing in New Hampshire, which goes next.

She admitted as much when she said that “Iowa starts” the race, and New Hampshire voters “correct it”.

Nikki Haley with locals at Country Cane Lodge in Adel - EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

While Ms Haley’s poll numbers are on the up, putting her in second place in Iowa, her campaign’s strategy has given her the ability to avoid the pressure of a strong result.

If Ms Haley does come second, she would confirm she is on the rise, and could effectively doom Ron DeSantis’ bid.

On the other hand, ranking lower than third in the state could stall Ms Haley’s momentum and would put her under intense pressure to pull off a win in New Hampshire.

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis has staked his entire presidential bid on Iowa. He has tacked to the right of Mr Trump to woo the state’s Evangelical base, at the expense of potential supporters in more moderate-leaning states, like New Hampshire.

He has spent most of his resources in Iowa, and failing to secure a strong second place would lose him the backing of donors and make it very difficult for him to remain in the race.

Just a month ago, the Florida governor was projecting confidence he would “win Iowa”. But since his slump in the polls, Mr DeSantis has attempted to reframe his hopes for Monday night.

His campaign has shifted the goal posts to South Carolina, Ms Haley’s home state, and where Republican voters have their say at the end of February.

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, brought his wife, Casey, and their children on the campaign trail - CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP

David Polyansky, the campaign’s deputy manager, insisted to the Telegraph that Mr DeSantis would be in the race for the long haul.

But the campaign’s late attempt to reset the narrative is unlikely to work. After months of investing in Iowa, coming in third would make it difficult for Mr DeSantis to claim his candidacy is still viable.

On the other hand, beating Ms Haley to a strong second place could allow him to claim a comeback, and upward momentum.

Vivek Ramaswamy

There is a saying among pundits that there are “three tickets out of Iowa”. Recent history has not borne that out, but in the case of Vivek Ramaswamy, anything less than third place would call into question the point of continuing his campaign.

The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur’s skills on the political stage, and the tennis court, initially gained him traction with Republican voters and gave him a surprise bump in the polls.

But his aggressive attacks on his rivals during the debates appear to have backfired and put off many supporters.

Vivek Ramaswamy took a slip in the snow in Iowa – and in the polls - SERGIO FLORES/REUTERS

He has relentlessly toured Iowa, visiting all 99 counties in the state not once, but twice.

He has previously suggested he could come second or third in Iowa, which now seems highly unlikely given he is polling below double digits.

But Iowa is known for producing upsets, and if Mr Ramaswamy can confound expectations and finish in the top three it could justify him staying in the race.

