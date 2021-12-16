Candidate for Oklahoma County DA calls lawsuit against him politically motivated

Gayland Gieger speaks Nov. 30 at a forum for Oklahoma County district attorney candidates hosted by the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police.

A candidate for Oklahoma County district attorney is blaming his opponents for a lawsuit accusing him of negligence in the supervision of a son.

Three women sued Gayland Gieger, his wife and the son on Wednesday in Oklahoma County District Court.

They accuse the son, now 20, of sexual misconduct while they were all minors. They allege Gieger, a sex-crimes prosecutor, failed to properly supervise his son even "after being placed on notice over the years by parents of victims."

No criminal charges have been filed based on the accusations.

Gieger, 55, is one of four Republicans seeking to be Oklahoma County's next DA. He is a longtime assistant district attorney.

His campaign manager said in a statement authorized by Gieger that the lawsuit was politically motivated.

"This is a political attack by Gieger’s opponents who can’t compete with his two-decade record of fighting for sexual abuse victims." the campaign manager, Evan Handy, said.

The other DA candidates — County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, defense attorney Jacqui Ford and defense attorney Robert W. Gray — denied any involvement in the lawsuit.

"I have had no contact with any of the three accusers," Ford said Thursday.

"It’s a shame that Mr. Geiger’s response is one of blaming others for this lawsuit," she said. "I trust the civil justice system will handle this matter with the integrity and accountability it deserves."

The lawsuit alleges the first plaintiff was victimized more than once in August 2018, the second multiple times in November 2016 and the third in August 2015.

They are asking for both actual and punitive damages.

Edmond police investigated the 2018 allegation. A prosecutor in Cleveland County declined to file any charge because of insufficient evidence.

The prosecutor specifically noted in a form the accuser never said, "No," records show.

This year, the attorney general's office also reviewed police reports on the 2018 allegation. "I was advised that a determination was made to decline to pursue charges in the case," an Edmond police detective wrote.

Gieger's campaign manager said the allegation "was found to be entirely without merit by three independent law enforcement agencies."

It could not be immediately determined whether the two other plaintiffs ever went to the police.

The incumbent DA, David Prater, is retiring in January 2023 at the end of his term.

The primary election is June 28 and the general election will be Nov. 8. No Democrats are in the race yet.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma County DA candidate calls lawsuit against him political