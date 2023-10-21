Candidate pleaded guilty to domestic violence in 2016

Oct. 21—A Clarkston School Board candidate was arrested in 2016 for domestic violence and two violations of a no-contact order.

Todd Snarr's arrest in January 2016 came after a deputy with the Asotin County Sheriff's Office arrived at a residence for a domestic violence call, according to an incident report. Snarr was watching TV and the victim was making noise and being distracting on the couch, and was hit by Snarr, according to court documents.

Snarr later pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth-degree domestic violence case, a gross misdemeanor. He received a deferred sentence with 20 hours of community service, according to court documents. He later had two violations of a no-contact order for contacting the victim in February 2016 and March 2016 in Nez Perce County in Idaho and Asotin County.

He was resentenced in March 2016 after the first violation and later again in May 2016. The final sentence included a guilty plea, and Snarr was ordered to serve eight days in jail and given credit for four days already served. He was charged $643 in fees. Snarr was also ordered to continue with domestic violence treatment, according to court documents.

Later, the victim requested District Judge Tina Kernan to rescind the no-contact order with Snarr, which was signed by the judge in April 2016, according to court documents.

In a written statement to the Tribune, Snarr said the incident occurred almost eight years ago and he followed through with all of the court's requirements and successfully completed anger management and counseling "that allowed me to understand more about myself."

"During this embarrassing and disappointing time, I admitted and accepted full responsibility for my actions," Snarr said in the statement.

"The 'choices' I make can be positive or negative in nature. This was a negative choice that occurred, and I learned more about my weaknesses. Growing up with my parents and brothers, I was raised not to give up when something doesn't go right and to accept responsibility for my actions," Snarr said in the statement. "I want others to learn from my poor choices. I hope to be an example for others on how we can overcome our poor choices we have made in the past."

