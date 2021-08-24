  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote scam

TERRY SPENCER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A sham candidate for the Florida Legislature pleaded guilty Tuesday to being part of a vote siphoning scheme in last year's election and will testify against a former Republican state senator who prosecutors say ran it. 

Alex Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in Miami-Dade County to accepting illegal campaign donations and lying on campaign documents. He will receive three years probation if he cooperates, including a year of house arrest. He had faced a possible 20-year prison sentence. 

Prosecutors charged Artiles in March with felony campaign fraud charges, saying he secretly gave more than $44,000 to Rodriguez so that he could run in the 2020 election to confuse voters and siphon ballots from then-Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez. The funds allegedly came from a dark money source. Artiles has pleaded not guilty. 

Alex Rodríguez, a 55-year-old auto parts salesman with no political experience, ran as an independent in the three-way race in Miami-Dade County, pulling in 6,000 votes. The race was won by Republican Ileana García by just 32 votes. She is not implicated in the scheme. 

“I am deeply sorry for my actions and I want to apologize to my family, my loved ones and my friends,” Alex Rodríguez tearfully told the court, according to news outlets. “I would like to publicly offer a sincere apology to the residents of Florida District Senate 37 including Sen. Jose Javier Rodríguez, the people of Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, and anyone else who was affected by my actions.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle said in a statement that the guilty plea “is an important step in the effort to restore honesty to Florida’s election process, which has been tarnished too long by almost invisible, independent and write-in candidates.”

Artiles' attorney, Frank Quintero, said Tuesday that his client denies doing anything illegal. He accused investigators of trying to secretly use Rodriguez as an “agent for the state” against Artiles. 

“We are looking forward to deposing him,” Quintero said. 

A Miami Police Department investigator’s affidavit details multiple discussions about money between Artiles and Alex Rodríguez, starting with a discussion about why Rodríguez should file to run in the state Senate race.

“Rodríguez would run as an independent with the same last name as the incumbent candidate (Jose Javier Rodríguez) in an attempt to confuse voters and siphon votes from the incumbent,” the affidavit says.

But Alex Rodríguez had money troubles, so he came up with various requests to obtain cash from Artiles, according to the affidavit. At one point, Rodríguez said he could get a used Range Rover for Artiles for $10,900, and Artiles agreed.

“It should be noted that the Range Rover did not actually exist. It was a fiction created by Rodríguez to get more of the money that he felt he was owed,” the affidavit says.

Artiles, who represented a Miami-area district, is no stranger to controversy.

In 2017, he resigned from the Senate after using racial slurs in a conversation with two Black legislators in a Tallahassee bar. Then it was revealed that Artiles used money from his political committee to hire a former Playboy model and Hooters girl as a consultant.

Before that, Artiles, a Cuban-American, served three terms in the state House from a Miami-Dade district. He was then elected to the Senate before his resignation. He also served in the Marine Corps.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani associate charged in campaign finance scheme expected to plead guilty

    Igor Fruman assisted Giuliani's effort in Ukraine to find damaging information on President Biden, then Trump's chief political rival.

  • Liquor distribution exec to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal

    The chief executive of a liquor distribution company charged in the U.S. college admissions scandal has agreed to plead guilty to paying $500,000 to secure her son's admission to the University of Southern California (USC) as a fake football recruit. Marci Palatella, 66, had been scheduled to go to trial in September in Boston alongside two other wealthy parents charged with participating in the vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said she will instead plead guilty to conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud under a plea deal that calls for her to spend six weeks in prison plus six months of home confinement.

  • MyPillow launches yet another effort to get Dominion's defamation lawsuit dismissed

    Mike Lindell and his pillow company are the targets of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion over election conspiracy theories.

  • Biden details plan to resume oil and gas leasing in response to court ruling

    The Biden administration is taking steps beginning this week toward restarting oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters as it complies with a ruling by a federal judge that found its pause on new auctions to be illegal.

  • Alex Rodriguez Gets 36 Months Probation For Role In SD 37 Scheme

    No-party candidate Alexis Rodriguez got 36 months probation after pleading guilty to accepting excess campaign contributions and lying on documents submitted to the state.

  • Miami-Dade is a hot COVID mess, but we have company all over Florida. Thank DeSantis | Opinion

    From Miami to Jacksonville, the tragic trail of new deaths from COVID-19 is heartbreaking.

  • Floridians Are Turning on Ron DeSantis as Covid Deaths Hit Record High

    The pandemic is now worse than it's ever been in Florida. The state's governor is playing politics

  • Jill Biden Staffer Demands Apology from Fox News Host over ‘Disgusting’ Comments

    Jill Biden’s press secretary called on Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and the network to apologize on Monday for saying that the first lady had failed the country by allowing Joe Biden to run for president.

  • Pelosi reprimands Reps. Moulton and Meijer over trip to Kabul: "This is deadly serious"

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said that there was an "opportunity cost" associated with Reps. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) visiting Kabul on Tuesday as evacuation efforts continue in Afghanistan.Driving the news: "It's not just about them going to Afghanistan, but in going to the region, because there's a call on our resources diplomatically, politically, militarily in the region as well, so this is deadly serious," Pelosi said at a press briefing Wednes

  • Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty in death of 2-year-old

    Sentencing for man who pleaded guilty in death of 2-year-old

  • Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

    Just over half of Florida’s 2.8 million public school students now face mandates to wear masks in classrooms as a courtroom battle continues over efforts by Gov. Ron DeSantis to leave such decisions up to parents. A majority of school board members in Orange County told the superintendent on Tuesday to require most students to wear masks, and agreed with her recommendation to keep the mandate through Oct. 30. The district began its school year this month with a parental opt-out, but a surge in students across the Orlando area testing positive for COVID-19 has disrupted classes.

  • Census data shows changes in Michigan Black population

    Census data was released this month showing that Michigan lost more than 25,000 Black people since 2010. Many questions have surfaced since that data was released. Why did we lose 25,000 African Americans? Where did they go? Are they here and we just missed them?

  • Judge declares mistrial in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case

    Mistrial declared in Michael Avenatti embezzlement case, but he still faces 30 months in prison for attempted extortion and other criminal charges.

  • Great job, Governor, keeping Kevin Strickland from seeing his mom before she died

    Keeping an innocent man from his dying mother might not make you look like a tough guy hero after all. | Editorial

  • These Guvs Push Antibodies—But Oppose Vax and Mask Mandates

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyBy JoNel Aleccia | KHNFor months, Joelle Ruppert was among the millions of Americans who are COVID vaccine holdouts. Her reluctance, she said, was not so much that she opposed the new vaccines but that she never felt “compelled” by the evidence supporting their experimental use.Nonetheless, after she fell ill with COVID last month, Ruppert, a Florida preschool teacher, found herself desperate to try an experimental product that promised to ease

  • Some Afghans vow to resist Taliban from mountain enclave

    In a mountain valley north of Kabul, the last remnants of Afghanistan's shattered security forces have vowed to resist the Taliban in a remote region that has defied conquerors before. Nestled in the towering Hindu Kush, the Panjshir Valley has a single narrow entrance and is the last region not under Taliban control following their stunning blitz across Afghanistan. Local fighters held off the Soviets in the 1980s and the Taliban a decade later under the leadership of Ahmad Shah Massoud, a guerrilla fighter who attained near-mythic status before he was killed in a suicide bombing.

  • Report details mishandling of police emergency system on 1/6

    U.S. Capitol Police didn't adequately respond to frantic calls for help from officers when they pressed panic buttons on their radios seeking immediate backup as scores of pro-Trump rioters beat officers with bats, poles and other weapons, an inspector general's report found. The report obtained by The Associated Press offered new details about the shortcomings by law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The report found that most of the emergency activations from individual officers' radios were never simulcast on police radio, a standard protocol designed to spread the word to other officers about emergencies and crises.

  • Biden says U.S. on "pace" to complete full withdrawal by Aug. 31

    President Biden said on Tuesday that the United States and its allies are on pace to finish evacuating Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan by his full military withdrawal date of Aug. 31.Why it matters: Biden said America's massive rescue mission will end in around seven days, though he said he directed the Pentagon and the Department of State to develop contingency plans "to adjust the timetable should that become necessary."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe f

  • Ex-Salvadoran soccer boss pleads guilty to bribery charge

    The former president of El Salvador's soccer federation pleaded guilty Monday in a U.S. court to a corruption charge in the long-running FIFA bribery scandal. In remote proceedings, Reynaldo Vasquez pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy for accepting bribes in exchange for awarding media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team. Salvadoran authorities arrested Vasquez at the end of 2015 as part of an international roundup of top officials of FIFA, soccer’s governing body.

  • Key witness says man pardoned by Bevin didn’t recruit him to rob drug dealer

    Patrick Baker is on trial in federal court on a charge of murdering Donald Mills, but a witness backed up Baker’s story that someone else, not Baker, was the actual killer.