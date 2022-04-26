Candidate profile: Jennifer Dupre running for Sutter County District Attorney

Apr. 26—Editor's note: One in a series.

The following are answers provided by Jennifer Dupre, a Butte County Supervising Deputy District Attorney who is running against current Sutter County District Attorney Amanda Hopper.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing Sutter County and how can your role as district attorney help?

A: The two biggest challenges facing Sutter County are the unfavorable changes to the criminal laws coming out of Sacramento and the issue of homelessness.

As District Attorney I will work closely with our law enforcement partners to make sure we all understand each change and how best to address them to maximize successful prosecutions and increase the likelihood of sentences that reflect the seriousness of the crime committed. Being creative in our charging and collaborating with other counties to share the most effective ideas and methods of prosecution is crucial. I do that now and will continue to do that as Sutter County's District Attorney.

Regarding the issue of homelessness, I don't want to criminalize being homeless, but do want to hold the homeless accountable for crimes they commit. There are many statutes currently in effect that would allow the District Attorney's office, along with the court and probation, to establish diversion programs, such as Mental Health Diversion, Misdemeanor Diversion, Veteran's Diversion, and Veterans Treatment Court. My personal experience as a prosecutor in these courts has shown that by providing supervision and guidance to those who are homeless, they are more able to take and accomplish the steps to get out of homelessness. While not everyone would be eligible or want to participate, it benefits the entire community to help those who are willing to be helped.

Q: What will you do differently as district attorney if elected?

A: I will reinstate the open-door policy at the District Attorney's Office, increasing transparency and communication with the community. I will also re-establish communication with all of our law enforcement partners. To be effective in our jobs, both law enforcement and the District Attorney's Office need to be collaborative wherever possible so that everyone understands the limitations or challenges faced by each. This will also manage expectations, leading to a much better working atmosphere for all. Law enforcement will no longer feel compelled to tell victims and witnesses to crimes that "nothing is going to happen."

I will also re-establish communication with other county and city departments to ensure that the District Attorney's Office has what it needs to prosecute cases aggressively but fairly. I will work to ensure that departments understand what the District Attorney's Office can and cannot do (and vice versa), establish realistic expectations for both sides, and work with other departments as collaboratively as possible to improve the safety and quality of life of our community.

Q: How has your past experience prepared you for a role as district attorney?

A: I am in my 18th year prosecuting criminals and am currently a Supervising Deputy District Attorney, assigned to homicides, gangs, and hate crimes. I have prosecuted all types of cases, including prosecuting PG&E to conviction on 84 counts of manslaughter in the Paradise Camp Fire. I will be a true leader of the District Attorney's Office, as I have vast experience in almost every type of case. To lead and guide effectively, you have to have experience doing the work. I have that. I have trained prosecutors state-wide through the California District Attorney's Association, and I train both junior and senior deputy district attorney's in my office, as well as training law enforcement.

I make a point to attend relevant trainings, above and beyond the required minimum, to ensure that I am as up to date as possible on the law and the nuances in how it is applied. For example, I recently personally paid for and attended a training on Officer Involved Shootings, so that, in the unfortunate event we have such an incident I will be prepared to address it in a timely manner. I also recently attended a training on the significant changes in the gang laws.

Q: What factors would you consider in your decisions as a district attorney?

A: As District Attorney, I would consider the law and the evidence in making filing decisions. Justice is blind, and it is my duty to treat everyone equally, regardless of race, age, gender, socio-economic background, political affiliation, etc.

Q: What one thing should residents know about you before making a decision on who to vote for?

A: As a long time Sutter County resident, I am dedicated to bringing real justice to Sutter County and protecting our community. This dedication has been recognized by the Sutter County law enforcement community as I have received the endorsements of the Sutter County Police Officers' Association, the Yuba City Police Officers' Association, and the Yuba City Police Officers' Association — Sergeants Group. I have spent the last 18 years protecting other communities — it's time to protect my own, and make Sutter County safer for us, our children, and our grandchildren. To learn more about my qualifications and endorsements, please visit www.dupre4da.com.