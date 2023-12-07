Candidate races shaping up with filing period ending

Dec. 6—More candidates have filed for public offices in Pittsburg County, with several races shaping up among candidates.

With the filing period set to extend through 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office at the Southeast Expo Center, here how the filings were shaping up as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, with an hour to go.

Three candidates have filed for the Ward 1 seat on the McAlester City Council, setting up a Feb. 13 Primary Election.

Levi Gilmore, of 301 E. Washington Ave., # 117, filed for the Ward 1 post Wednesday afternoon. He joins Jimmy Plummer, of 1211 E. Choctaw Ave., and Mary Ann Dunagan, of 602 E. Comanche Ave. as candidates for the Ward 1 seat on the McAlester City Council.

Current Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith could not file as a candidate because he reached his 12-year term limit.

If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will move to the April 2 Runoff Election, said Christy Holt at the Election Board office.

Also in city of McAlester filings, Ward 5 City Councilor Billy Jack Boatright filed for reelection to a four-year term in office. He remained unopposed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Chris W. Stone, of 609 A Street, filed for the Ward 3 Council seat on the McAlester City Council. Stone also remained unopposed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Current Ward 3 Councilor Cliff House could not file for reelection because his residential address was reapportioned from Ward 3 to Ward 6 through a process that's required based on 2020 Census population numbers.

Also, current McAlester School Board members have filed as candidates for the offices they currently hold.

Mike Sossamon filed for an unexpired term in Office No. 2. Sossamon, who previously held the post, was appointed until the next election after Greg Rock resigned when Rock moved outside the school district.

Also, Shawn Johnson, the current officeholder, filed for election to an unexpired term in Office No. 1 on the McAlester School Board. Johnson was previously appointed to fill the seat until the next election after Rachel Gronwald resigned from the post.

No one had filed for Office No. 4 on the McAlester School Board as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. Shelli Colbert, the current officeholder, has completed her term. Candidate filing papers were picked up for Office 4, but had not been returned as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

School board filings with more than one candidate and the public schools they wish to represent, include:

—Savanna — Lee Anderson and Makenzie Brown filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Krebs — Brian Franklin and Kathy Prichard are both seeking a three-year term in Office No. 2.

—Crowder — Charles Kitchens and Nicole Brooks are candidates for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

When the school board elections are held depends on how many candidates filed for the office.

If only two candidates file for the same office, names of both candidates will vie for the office in the Board of Education General Election, set for Tuesday, April 2, 2024, election officials said.

Filings for board of education seats with only one candidate filing as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, include:

—Canadian — Wade Mathis filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Crowder — Kenneth Motley filed for an unexpired term in Office No. 3.

—Frink Chambers — Brian Lott filed for a three-year term for Office No. 2.

—Haileyville — Brett A. White is seeking Office No. 4 for a five-year term.

—Hartshorne — Ira Brinlee filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Haywood — Colton Snead filed for Office No. 2 for a 3-year term.

—Indianola — Denver Hunter is running for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Kiowa — Coreen Cecelia O'Brian is a candidate for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Pittsburg — Verna Caudill is running for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

Barring any contests of candidacy or candidate withdrawals by the 5 p.m. Friday deadline, candidates who filed for office and are unopposed are set to automatically win the seats.

Offices with no filings as of noon Wednesday included:

—Haileyviile School District — Office No. 3 for an unexpired term.

—Quinton School District — Office No. 4 for a five-year term.

—Tannehill School District — Office No. 2 for a five-year term.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, to withdraw from the election or file a contest of candidacy.

Contests of candidacy by another candidate may only be filed by another candidate for that office, election officials said.

Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918 423-3877.