🌱 Candidate Threatens To Sue + Star Gazing + 1st Quarter Boom

Good morning, Bedford! It's me, Paula Constance, your host of the Bedford Daily.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy, a little rain; breezy. High: 58 Low: 45.

Did you know that one of the easiest ways to reach local customers and become the go-to business in town is to sponsor the Bedford Daily? Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories in Bedford today:

With the Bedford town election less than a week away, controversy is swirling around the town Moderator position. Brian Shaughnessy, the only candidate on the March 8 ballot, is threatening to sue write-in candidate and Air Force veteran Hanan Wiseman, who decided to run after the way Shaughnessy "handled election errors " in the 2020 election and the aftermath. Shaughnessy is an attorney and Governor Chris Sununu’s nominee to become a Circuit Court judge. Wiseman is an air traffic controller with a B.A. in applied sciences. You can read the full story here: (NH Journal) How can you become a backyard astronomer? asked NHPR's Outside/In on Zachary on Instagram. The Outside/In team answered the question. New star gazers in the Granite State may think they will need a high-tech telescope, binoculars will work fine, experts say. And, they're portable. The Big Dipper has an interesting story. The bend of the big dipper is actually a double star… Mazar and Alcor,” said Susan Rolke, a physics and chemistry teacher in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. She’s also a NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador. You can read about and listen to more about this story here: (NHPR) Bedford's new breakfast and lunch spot, Tuckers, recently opened in the former Outback Steakhouse on River Road in the first quarter this year. And Pressed Café s under construction in front of Target and Lowes on South River Road, there has been positive activity in the commercial retail market in Southern New Hampshire in the first quarter, said Andrew Levey said in a New England Real Estate Journal article. Andrew Levy, CCIM is a senior manager of retail at BHHS Verani Realty’s commercial division. You can read the full story here: (New England Real Estate Journal)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Bedford N.H. Public Library: "Join UNH Extension Hillsborough County Forester, Mike Gagnon for a hands-on workshop at the Bedford Public Library on the New Hampshire Big Tree program, which celebrates the largest trees in NH!" (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | Michelangelo, Masaccio and Giotto: The Chapels that defined the Renaissance. (Mar. 8)

Two Years In: The Pandemic, the Debt, and Changing Views of Government. (Mar. 10)

STAINED GLASS CLASSES- Mar. 14– Apr. 22 Early Spring 2022 SESSION. (Mar. 14)

Add your event

Job listings:

Paid Internship to Learn About Plants (Details)

Pressure Washing -PART TIME- or FULL TIME-or SEASONAL -Milford NH. (Details)

Add your job listing

If you love the Bedford Daily, here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe for free

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at paula.constance.patch@gmail.com

You're in the know for today. I'll see you soon!

— Paula Constance

About me: I am a freelance writer, author, and media producer. I am committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place.

This article originally appeared on the Bedford Patch