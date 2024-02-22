Candidate for US House District 13 in NC, Republican Josh McConkey, answers our questions

To help inform voters, this candidate questionnaire is available without a subscription and may be republished by local publications across North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Josh McConkey

District: 13th Congressional District

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 46

Campaign website: joshmcconkey.com

Current occupation: Physician

Professional experience: Emergency physician, Army combat veteran, current Air Force Reserve commander, and prior professor at Duke University

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Biology, Doctorate in Medicine, Graduate of Air Command & Staff College, Air War College, and National Security Course at National Defense University

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? No government civilian office. Current Commander, 459th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, U.S. Air Force Reserves, Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.

What is the issue that you see as most relevant to constituents in your district, and what will you do to address it?

Border security and the drugs pouring across that unsecured border. I will fight for our national security and save the lives of our families and children by funding border wall construction, investment in technology, and increase manning and funding for border security. Without a secure border you do not have national security!

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue?

Too broad of a question.

What is the government doing, if anything, that you see as a waste of taxpayer money?

The federal government swamp in Washington, D.C., is inefficient and wasteful. As a current military commander, I witness the wasting of taxpayer money every day.

Should spending increases trigger automatic increases to the U.S. debt limit so that political gridlock does not cause the country to default on its debts?

We need to reign in the reckless government spending and balance the budget. I do not support an automatic increase to the debt limit.

What federal legislation, if any, would you support on abortion?

The Supreme Court of the United States has held that this is a state issue.

What changes in U.S. immigration enforcement and restrictions would you support?

I am supportive of of enforcing our immigration laws and stopping illegal immigration. America does not have an immigration problem, we have an illegal immigration problem.

What legislation would you support to make Americans safer from mass shootings and other violent crime?

I will properly fund our law enforcement and stop the judicial activism that is preventing us from holding criminals accountable.