Candidate for US House District 2 in NC, GOP’s Eugene Douglass, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Eugene Douglass

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 66

Campaign website: https://www.gdouglass.us

Current occupation: Consultant

Professional experience: College/university chemistry professor

Education: BA, Chemistry and Math, The King’s College; MS in Polymer Science Chemistry from the University of Connecticut; PhD in Fiber / Polymer Science Chemistry from NC State University

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement?

Ran for U.S. Senate in Hawaii in 1998 and 2000. Ran to represent New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District in 2002.

What is the issue that you see as most relevant to constituents in your district, and what will you do to address it ?

Proper representation. The current congresswoman does NOT fully represent this district. She only represents those who agree with her political positions. A real violation of the oath each one makes upon entering office, to uphold our U.S. Constitution, she supports the wholesale violation of the Constitution by her colleagues and those in her political party.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue ?

No, I am in full support of the Republican platform of 2016, which has been reaffirmed each presidential election year.

What is the government doing, if anything, that you see as a waste of taxpayer money ?

Funding a huge bureaucracy in Washington that’s micromanaging funds spent at the state, city and local levels. That essentially duplicates state responsibilities, costing a lot more money. Those monies should remain with the taxpayers in the states to manage locally. The federal government should go back to its prime responsibilities: to protect the United States from all foreign and domestic enemies, to regulate, promote interstate commerce.

Should spending increases trigger automatic increases to the U.S. debt limit so that political gridlock does not cause the country to default on its debts?

No, we need a balanced budget amendment and huge tax decreases to end the overspending by the federal government. The $34 trillion debt needs to be paid back, as has been done already in many states.

The U.S. Department of Education and other departments, that only duplicate state and local functions need to dismantle with their responsibilities to go back to the 50 states. There would not be any debt limit problems if we cut the budget and ended federal government overreach.

What federal legislation, if any, would you support on abortion?

Leave regulation totally up to the states. If there is to be a federal role it should be to PROTECT innocent human life, from conception until natural death. That means no elective abortions (only to protect the life of the mother) paid for at taxpayer expense.

What changes in U.S. immigration enforcement and restrictions would you support?

All current laws fully enforced. Any people here illegally should be forbidden to work here, forbidden to receive any public benefits and immediately deported, to get in line with those trying to immigrate here legally.

What legislation would you support to make Americans safer from mass shootings and other violent crime?

Enforce all current constitutionally approved gun laws, and fully prosecute anyone convicted of violent crimes; enable people to conceal and open-carry firearms across the country with no state borders, for those who receive proper training in their care and use.