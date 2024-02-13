Candidate for US House District 2 in NC, GOP’s Robert Morales Vergara, answers our questions

To help inform voters across the state, this candidate questionnaire is available to be republished by local publications in North Carolina without any cost. Please consider subscribing to The News & Observer to help make this coverage possible.

Name: Robert Morales Vergara

Political party: Republican

Age as of March 5, 2024: 27

Campaign website: www.moralesfornc.com

Current occupation: Fiscal Analyst

Professional experience: Budget Management

Education: BA in Political Science

What offices have you run for or held before? Have you had any other notable government or civic involvement? Government experience: Government of Puerto Rico, City of Durham, City of Raleigh (currently).

What is the issue that you see as most relevant to constituents in your district, and what will you do to address it ?

Fiscal responsibility is paramount for constituents in my district. I’ll battle for budgetary reform, cut unnecessary programs, ensure strict fiscal discipline and focus on cost-effective housing solutions. Redirecting funds from “tent cities” to safe shelters addresses homelessness. Supporting school choice initiatives empowers parents for an innovative educational environment.

Is there an issue on which you disagree with your party? What is your position on that issue ?

While I share core values with my party, I may differ on certain issues. One area is the need for comprehensive immigration reform. I believe in securing our borders but also finding a fair and practical solution for undocumented individuals already contributing to our economy.

What is the government doing, if anything, that you see as a waste of taxpayer money ?

The government’s allocation of taxpayer money can be more efficient. I’m committed to waging an unrelenting battle for budgetary reform, slashing unnecessary programs, cutting bureaucratic red tape and enforcing strict fiscal discipline. We must reevaluate foreign aid to prioritize our citizens and ensure resources are directed to address domestic needs before supporting other nations.

Should spending increases trigger automatic increases to the U.S. debt limit so that political gridlock does not cause the country to default on its debts?

It’s essential to maintain fiscal responsibility and address spending issues independently to prevent unchecked growth in national debt. Automatic increases could undermine efforts to control government expenditures and lead to long-term economic challenges.

What federal legislation, if any, would you support on abortion?

I firmly believe that the issue of abortion is best handled at the local level rather than being dictated by federal policies. Prioritize exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or when the life of the mother is at risk.

What changes in U.S. immigration enforcement and restrictions would you support?

Border security, streamline legal immigration processes and ensure that individuals who follow the rules are given the opportunity to contribute to our country’s economic and cultural growth.

What legislation would you support to make Americans safer from mass shootings and other violent crime?

Responsible gun ownership. I support measures that focus on addressing mental health issues, enforcing existing laws and preventing illegal firearm access. We need to emphasize the importance of upholding Second Amendment rights while working to strike a balance that safeguards public safety.