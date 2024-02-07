Candidates advance in primary election to fill Independence council seats

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Four candidates have advanced Tuesday after a primary election to fill two Independence City Council seats.

In the District 1 race, incumbent John Perkins and Tony Sommer will move on to the April general municipal election. Sommer narrowly defeated Colleen Huff by four votes, according to unofficial results from the Jackson County Election Board.

Colleen Huff previously ran for Independence mayor in 2022, and also narrowly lost in the primary of that race.

Meanwhile, in the District 3 race, Heather Wiley and Nick Huff, son of former councilman Mike Huff, will advance. They were the top two candidates after beating Edward Nesbitt and Kenneth Love, who have both previously run for city council.

In District 1, Perkins is up for reelection. But the District 3 seat has been vacant since former councilman Mike Steinmeyer resigned in November and announced his candidacy for Missouri’s State House District 20.

Up next, Perkins and Sommer, as well as Nick Huff and Wiley, will face off in the April 2 election to fill these two Independence council seats.

