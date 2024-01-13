Candidates announce 2024 runs for Michigan House of Representatives

ADRIAN — Candidates are starting to line up for the 2024 elections.

Two individuals so far have announced their candidacies for the 34th District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. Tecumseh City Council Member Austin See and Lenawee County Commissioner Nancy Jenkins-Arno of Clayton have both announced they will be running in the Republican primary election on Aug. 6.

Lenawee County Commissioner Nancy Jenkins-Arno, R-Clayton

The 34th District covers most of Lenawee County with the exception of the city of Hudson and Ridgeway, Deerfield and Macon townships, which are in different districts.

Current 34th District state Rep. Dale Zorn, R-Onsted, cannot seek reelection because of term limits.

Jenkins-Arno previously represented most of Lenawee County for three, two-year terms in the Michigan House. She left office in 2016 due to the term limits law that was in place at the time. Michigan voters in 2022 approved Proposal 1, which changed the term limits law to allow an individual to serve up to 12 years in the House or the Senate. She was first elected to the county board of commissioners in 2018 and has run unopposed for reelection since. As a county commissioner, she represents the 3rd District, which includes the cities of Hudson and Morenci and Hudson, Medina and Rollin townships.

Austin See

“I’m excited for this opportunity to represent the people of Lenawee County once again,” Jenkins-Arno said in a news release. “I’m frustrated by what I see happening in Lansing, and will work to get Michigan back on the right track.”

Since leaving the Legislature, Jenkins-Arno has worked for the Hudson school district as the director of development and alumni affairs.

See has served in office since 2018, when he was first elected to the Tecumseh City Council. He is the member relations manager for the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is the founder of the Lenawee County Veterans Coalition.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

"Please consider sending me to Lansing in 2024 so I can bring back resources to our communities and improve the quality of life in Lenawee County," See wrote in a Facebook post. "Let’s get to work!"

The deadline for candidates to file for the Aug. 6 primary election is 4 p.m. April 23.

— Contact reporter David Panian at dpanian@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @lenaweepanian.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Candidates run 34th District Michigan House of Representatives