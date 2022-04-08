Here's who's running for judge, school board in Shelby County general election

Candidates are now qualified for the Shelby County general election, which takes place Aug. 4. Positions such as county judges and school board members have no primaries.

Here is the list of candidates who have picked up petitions, filed and qualified by deadline of April 7, 2022.

County General Election

Circuit Court Judge, Division 1

Incumbent Felicia Corbin-Johnson is seeking reelection as circuit court judge for division 1.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 2

Kenneth Margolis is seeking election as circuit court judge for division 2.

Carlos Bibbs is seeking election as circuit court judge for division 2.

Carol J. Chumney is seeking election as circuit court judge for division 2.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 3

Incumbent Valerie Smith is seeking reelection as circuit court judge for division 3.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 4

Incumbent Gina Higgins is seeking reelection as circuit court judge for division 4.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 5

Incumbent Rhynette Hurd is seeking reelection as circuit court judge for division 5.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 6

Cedrick Wooten is seeking election as circuit court judge for division 6.

Stuart Breakstone is seeking election as circuit court judge for division 6.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 7

Incumbent Mary Wagner picked up a petition to seek reelection as circuit court judge for division 7.

Paul Robinson Jr. picked up a petition to seek election as circuit court judge for division 7.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 8

Incumbent Robert Weiss is seeking reelection as circuit court judge for division 8.

Damita Dandridge is seeking election as circuit court judge for division 8.

Larry E. Parrish is seeking election as circuit court judge for division 8.

Circuit Court Judge, Division 9

Incumbent Yolanda Kight Brown is seeking reelection as circuit court judge for division 9.

Chancellor, Part 1

Incumbent Gadson Perry is seeking reelection as a chancery court chancellor.

Melanie Taylor Jefferson is seeking election as a chancery court chancellor.

Chancellor, Part 2

Incumbent Jim Kyle is seeking reelection as a chancery court chancellor.

Chancellor, Part 3

Incumbent Joe Jenkins is seeking reelection as a chancery court chancellor.

Richard Parks is seeking election as a chancery court chancellor.

Probate Court Judge, Division 1

Incumbent Kathleen Gomes is seeking reelection as probate court judge for division 1.

Probate Court Judge, Division 2

Incumbent Karen Webster is seeking reelection as probate court judge for division 2.

Joe Townsend is seeking election as probate court judge for division 2.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 1

Incumbent Paula Skahan is seeking reelection as criminal court judge for division 1.

Michael G. Floyd is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 1.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 2

Samuel Winnig is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 2.

Jennifer Fitzgerald is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 2.

Joseph Ozment is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 2.

Amy Mayne is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 2.

Gregory Carman is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 2.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 3

Michael McCusker is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 3.

James Jones is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 3.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 4

Incumbent Carolyn Blackett is seeking reelection as criminal court judge for division 4.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 5

Carlyn Addison is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 5.

Christopher Lareau is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 5.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 6

Reginald Henderson is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 6.

Ross Sampson is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 6.

David Pool is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 6.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 7

Incumbent Lee Coffee is seeking reelection as criminal court judge for division 7.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 8

Incumbent Chris Craft is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 8.

Sanjeev Memula is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 8.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 9

Incumbent William Ward is seeking reelection as criminal court judge for division 9.

Andrewnetta Boyd is seeking election as criminal court judge for division 9.

Criminal Court Judge, Division 10

Incumbent Jennifer Mitchell is seeking reelection as criminal court judge for district 10.

General Sessions Civil Court Judge, Division 1

Incumbent Lynn Cobb is seeking reelection as general sessions civil court judge for division 1.

Victoria Gillard is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 1.

Lawrence A. Pivnick is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 1.

General Sessions Civil Court Judge, Division 2

Incumbent Phyllis Gardner is seeking reelection as general sessions civil court judge for division 2.

General Sessions Civil Court Judge, Division 3

William Larsha is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 3.

Incumbent Danielle Mitchell Sims is seeking reelection as general sessions civil court judge for division 3.

Lisa Stanley is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 3.

Lincoln Hodges is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 3.

General Sessions Civil Court Judge, Division 4

Incumbent Deborah Henderson is seeking reelection as general sessions civil court judge for division 4.

Eran E. Julian is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 4.

General Sessions Civil Court Judge, Division 5

Incumbent Betty Thomas-Moore is seeking reelection as general sessions civil court judge for division 5.

Varonica Cooper is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 5.

General Sessions Civil Court Judge, Division 6

Incumbent Lonnie Thompson is seeking reelection as general sessions civil court judge for division 6.

Kim Gilmore is seeking election as general sessions civil court judge for division 6.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 7

Incumbent Bill Anderson is seeking reelection as general sessions criminal court judge for division 7.

Handel Durham is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 7.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 8

Lee Wilson is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 8.

Perry Hayes is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 8.

John Parker is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 8.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 9

Incumbent Gerald Skahan is seeking reelection as general sessions criminal court judge for division 9.

Sheila B. Renfroe is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 9.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 10

Douglas Gilbert is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 10.

Erim Sarinoglu is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 10.

Patience Branham is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 10.

Kevin Reed is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 10.

Cathy Anderson is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 10.

Rhonda Harris is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 10.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 11

Terita Hewlett is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 11.

Jimmy Thomas is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 11.

Incumbent Karen Massey is seeking reelection as general sessions criminal court judge for division 11.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 12

Mischelle Alexander-Best is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 12.

Incumbent Silvio Ronald Lucchesi is seeking reelection as general sessions criminal court judge for division 12.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 13

Incumbent Louis Montesi is seeking reelection as general sessions criminal court judge for division 13.

Terrance Tatum is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 13.

Environmental Court Judge, Division 14

Incumbent Patrick Dandridge is seeking reelection as general sessions criminal court judge for division 14.

Addie M. Burks is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 14.

Danny Kail is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 14.

General Sessions Criminal Court Judge, Division 15

Incumbent Loyce Lambert-Ryan is seeking reelection as general sessions criminal court judge for division 15.

Juliet A. Akines is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 15.

Christian R. Johnson is seeking election as general sessions criminal court judge for division 15.

Juvenile Court Judge

Incumbent Dan Michael is seeking reelection as juvenile court judge.

Deeshawn Peoples is seeking election as juvenile court judge.

Tarik B. Sugarmon is seeking election as juvenile court judge.

William Glasgow is seeking election as juvenile court judge.

County School Board, Division 1

Incumbent Michelle McKissack is seeking reelection to the county school board representing district 1.

Rachael G. Spriggs is seeking election to the county school board representing district 1.

Christopher Caldwell is seeking election to the county school board representing district 1.

County School Board, Division 6

Tiffani Perry is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 6.

Timothy Green is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 6.

Keith Williams is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 6.

Incumbent Charles Everett is seeking reelection to the seat on the county school board representing district 6.

David Page Jr. is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 6.

Kenneth Lee is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 6.

County School Board, Division 8

Amber Huett-Garcia is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 8.

County School Board, Division 9

Oscar Brooks is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 9.

Jordan Hinders is seeking the seat on the county school board representing district 9.

