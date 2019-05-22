Candidates begin rolling out their climate plans

Beto O'Rourke and Jay Inslee on climate change. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: AP(3), Getty Images(2). More

Presidential elections are decided by many things: media exposure, financial backing, personal chemistry, timing and luck. Policy positions often are just a way of signaling where a candidate stands on the political spectrum. But 2020 is shaping up to be different, the most ideas-driven election in recent American history. On the Democratic side, a robust debate about inequality has given rise to ambitious proposals to redress the imbalance in Americans’ economic situations. Candidates are churning out positions on banking regulation, antitrust law and the future effects of artificial intelligence. The Green New Deal is spurring debate on the crucial issue of climate change, which could also play a role in a possible Republican challenge to Donald Trump.

If not all Americans can agree on the causes of climate change, at least they’re starting to agree that the weather is getting weird. The connection of climate change to day-to-day weather is often misunderstood (remember Sen. James Inhofe throwing a snowball in the Capitol to attempt to disprove global warming?), but scientists say extreme weather and record-breaking wildfires are linked to the warming planet. These events, coupled with a series of recent blockbuster reports on the impacts of climate change, have injected new urgency into the issue, and a majority of Americans throughout the country now favor more government action to mitigate climate change.

The landmark report of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released in October 2018 concluded that the planet has already warmed 1 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) since the pre-industrial era. If the planet continues at the current pace, another half a degree of warming will occur by 2040. Past that point, experts predict multiple crises around the world — mass migrations from flooded coastlines; more droughts and wildfires; deadlier heat waves and hurricanes; food shortages and water rationing, accelerating species extinction, and the irreversible loss of entire ecosystems, including the world’s coral reefs.

Throughout the world, a rapid shift from fossil fuels, which provide nearly 80% of U.S. energy, is urgently needed. While China is now the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, for a long time, America’s thirst for oil meant it was responsible for most of the emissions that contributed to warming. Under President Trump, the U.S. is no longer taking the lead on reining in carbon emissions — the president has stated his intention to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, and is reversing Obama-era regulations. The unwillingness by Republicans to address climate change stands in the way of action to prevent catastrophe.

Historians point to 1986 as a watershed moment in the understanding of climate change. Experts testified at a Senate hearing on the effect of manmade pollution, saying that overwhelming evidence and research from NASA’s earth observations showed temperatures were on track to rise to levels “not seen in 100,000 years.” Protecting the environment has not always been a partisan issue. The Environmental Protection Agency was created by President Richard Nixon; it was Reagan who signed the Montreal Protocol to protect the ozone layer; and George H.W. Bush helped launched the first global framework to address climate change, saying at the time that “the United States fully intends to be the world’s preeminent leader in protecting the global environment.”