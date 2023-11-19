Candidates bid for endorsements at the California Democratic Convention
Over 3,000 delegates showed up to the California Democratic Party in Sacramento in hopes of gaining support and endorsement for their candidacies.
Over 3,000 delegates showed up to the California Democratic Party in Sacramento in hopes of gaining support and endorsement for their candidacies.
Amid growing backlash over the surprise firing of former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and talks to possibly reinstate him, The Information reports that executives leading the push invited Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman to HQ to discuss the matter.
Pittsburgh's defense wasn't enough to overcome Pickett's poor play on Sunday.
The Bills are desperate for a win in Week 11 after dropping two straight games.
After years of friction, Johnson and Jones are on good terms again, and Johnson even ribbed a Jones hiccup during the announcement.
The charging case gives you nearly a full day of listening pleasure. Save a sweet $49.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Bank stocks are on pace for their best month in nearly three years. Analysts caution that a lot of uncertainty still lies ahead for the battered industry.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
Amazon is running Black Friday discounts on several models of its Echo Show display, including bundles with the Blink Mini camera and Kasa Smart multicolor lightbulb. The devices are 30 to 64 percent off.
Woods will host and play in the charity tournament that features an elite field.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Here's how to watch the Georgia at Tennessee game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
Nothing announced on X that it's pulling the Nothing Chats beta from the Play Store as it works out bugs. Since its release, critics have voiced concerns over the risks that come with Sunbird's iMessage workaround, which Nothing Chats is based on.
SpaceX launched the second flight of Starship from its Boca Chica spaceport on Saturday morning. A few minutes into launch, the Super Heavy booster exploded, followed by Starship itself.
Suni Lee missed the World Championships this year due to her kidney issues.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Garner have been spotted sporting the popular brand — get their look for less at Amazon.
Inflation is finally going Biden's way. All he has to do is convince skeptical voters.