Candidates have both raised over $100,000 in Senate race

Feb. 17—With two weeks left before the March 5 presidential primary election, Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, leads his opponents for the State Senate District 5 seat in fundraising with $152,097 in his bank.

According to Fair Political Practice Commission statements filed with the California Secretary of State, Villapudua received $22,350 in campaign contributions in January.

Former congressman Jerry McNerney has raised $44,048, with an ending cash balance of $120,784, while Clements resident Jim Shoemaker has not received any contributions. His ending cash balance thus far is $4,707.

One of Villapudua's largest contributions was donated by the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria in Rohnert Park, which gave the campaign $5,500.

The California Association of Health Plans contributed $5,000, as did the Autumn Burke for Lieutenant Governor 2026 campaign.

Fresno-based Donaghy Sales, LLC contributed $4,000, BNSF Railroad gave $3,000, and Johnson & Johnson donated $2,000 to Villapudua's fund.

McNerney, who announced his candidacy in December, has received $5,500 in contributions from both Susan Eggman for Lieutenant Governor 2026 and Josh Becker for Senate 2024, as well as from Arceo Labs CEO Vishaal Haripasad fro Menlo Park and Jackson Hole Group CEP Jim Wiggett from Pleasanton,

His largest contribution came from Matthews International chairman Mark Headley of Jackson, who donated $11,000 in two separate payments.

Assemblyman Heath Flora, R-Ripon, is the only candidate to report campaign contributions in his bid to retain the 9th District seat.

Flora has received $13,900 in donations in 2024, with an ending cash balance of $53,076.

His top contributors include the Penchange band of Liuseno Indians in Riverside County, Centene/HeatlhNet, Sempra Energy and Phillips 66, all of which donated $5,500.

The California Association of Electrical Workers donated $3,400, and BNSF Railroad donated $3,000.

In the race for the US Congress District 9 seat, incumbent Josh Harder, D-Stockton, has received $2 million in contributions for his campaign, with an ending cash balance of $2.6 million.

Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln has raised $575,491, but has spent $309,681 for an ending balance of $294,886.

Stockton resident John McBride has received $6,140 in contributions and has spent $4,669 for an ending balance of $1,470.

The top two vote-getters on March 5 will face-off against each other in the November general election.