Here are the candidates that Centre County voters will see on their 2024 primary ballots

This year Centre County voters will yet again get to cast their votes for who they believe should represent them in state and federal government. Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit voter signatures to get on the ballot for the April 23 primary election.

Below is some information on the candidates who have filed to run, according to the PA Voter Services website.

State House

77th District

Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, has been a member of the state House since 2007 and is looking to keep his seat for another term. Conklin formerly served as Centre County commissioner and is the current Democratic chair of the House Commerce committee.

Marie Librizzi, of Ferguson Township, is running for the 77th District seat on the Republican ballot. Librizzi previously served for 14 years with the Coast Guard Auxiliary and owned Old Main Frame Shop & Gallery for more than four decades. She ran for Centre County commissioner in November but was unsuccessful.

The 77th District covers Ferguson, Halfmoon, Huston, Patton, Rush, Taylor and Worth townships, and Philipsburg, Port Matilda and part of State College.

82nd District

Rep. Paul Takac, D-College Township, will run for his second term in the 82nd District. After winning the seat in the 2022 election, Takac now serves on six state committees. Prior to becoming a representative, Takac served as a member of the College Township Council.

Therese Rohal-Hollen, of Benner Township, is running on the Republican ballot. Rohal-Hollen is the owner of Hollen Enterprises LLC and specializes in market development, revenue generation and enhancing sales strategies in markets for health care companies, according to her LinkedIn.

The 82nd District includes Benner, Boggs, Burnside, College, Curtin, Harris, Howard, Liberty, Marion, Snow Shoe and Union townships, and Howard, Milesburg, Snow Shoe, Unionville boroughs and part of State College.

171st District

Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, is looking to secure another term representing the 171st District. Benninghoff was first elected in 1996 and previously served as the majority leader. He currently serves as Republican chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

No Democrats have filed to run for the seat, which covers Gregg, Haines, Miles, Penn, Potter, Spring and Walker townships and Bellefonte, Centre Hall and Millheim in Centre County as well as part of Mifflin County.

State Senate

25th District

Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville, is seeking another term in the 25th District, which includes a large swatch of Centre County after redistricting in 2022. Dush has been serving the 25th District since 2020, and prior to that, had served as a member of the state House, representing the 66th District.

No Democrats filed to run for the seat.

35th District

Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Johnstown, is running for another term to represent the 35th District. Langerholc was first elected to the state Senate in 2016. Prior to becoming a senator, Langerholc served as an assistant district attorney in Cambria County.

No Democrats have filed to run for the seat, which covers western Centre County.

CONGRESS

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard, is a Centre County native who is seeking another term serving in Congress. Thompson first assumed office in 2009 when he represented the 5th District. He continued to represent that district until 2019, when he began representing the 15th District after redistricting. Thompson is the chair of the House Agriculture Committee and a senior member of the House Education and Labor Committee.

Zacheray Womer of Philipsburg is running on the Democratic ballot. Womer has experience as a board member of the Centre County Mental Health, Intellectual Disability and Early Intervention Advisory Board and has worked previously as an independent contractor and blogger for the Penn State Journal of Law and International Affairs, according to his LinkedIn.

What else is on the ballot?

Voters across Pennsylvania will also cast votes for president, the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., attorney general, treasurer and auditor general.

Important dates

April 8: The last day to register before the spring primary

April 16: Last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot

April 23: Spring primary date, mail-in and civilian absentee ballots must be received by county board of elections no later than 8 p.m.