Candidates for city elections announced

Feb. 21—The race for our local municipalities elections has begun. The filing deadline to run was Friday, Feb. 17. In Anderson County, there are three incorporated cities with governing bodies; Palestine, Elkhart and Frankston.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the May 4 General Election is Thursday, April 4. Voters may register at the Anderson County Elections Office, 703 N. Mallard Street, Suite 116, in Palestine.

City of Palestine

The new list of candidates for the City of Palestine includes a new face to city politics.

According to City Secretary April Jackson, District 1 Council Member Shawn Conner and District 3 Council Member James Smith are both running unopposed. New face Angela Woodard is challenging incumbent candidate Krissy Clark for the District 5 council seat.

Early Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 30, at Palestine City Hall, 504 N. Queen Street.

For more information call 903-731-8414 or email the citysecretary@palestine-tx.org.

City of Elkhart

The City of Elkhart is hosting its own election.

According to city office employee Sunshine Alcorta, James Sheridan is challenging incumbent candidate Lucia Butler for Council Member Place 1. Incumbent candidate Tammy Baughman is being challenged by William Tom Ellis for Place 3. Billy Jack Wright and Tanya Conner are in a race for Place 5.

Early voting is held at the Elkhart City Office, located at 110 Parker St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, April 22 and ending on Tuesday, April 30 with extended hours to be determined.

Election Day voting will be held at First Baptist Church, located at 424 W. Parker St.

For more information call 903-764-5657.

City of Frankston

The city of Frankston has no positions up for election this year.