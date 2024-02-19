Here are the candidates for Colorado's 8th Congressional District

Multiple Republican candidates are hoping to run against Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo to represent Colorado's 8th Congressional District.

Caraveo was elected as the first representative of the new district in 2022. Colorado was redistricted with the addition of the 8th District to account for the increase in population, which includes parts of Adams, Weld and Larimer counties.

She is running unopposed for her party's nomination in the June 25, 2024, primary election. There are four Republican candidates vying for their party's nomination to run against her in the November election.

Two unaffiliated candidates are running for the seat.

Here's information on the candidates, according to their campaign sites:

8th District Democratic candidate

Before her term as a representative in U.S. Congress, Caraveo worked as a pediatrician in Adams County, where she became inspired to run for Congress in order to create change in the medical costs for Coloradans. Caraveo stated on her website that she is running for the 8th District again to further work to "lower health care costs, address the high cost of housing, combat climate change, protect a woman’s right to choose" and represent minorities.

8th District Republican candidates

Evans is a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran and worked for over 10 years as an Arvada police officer. If elected, Evans says he plans to focus on lowering the cost of living by "reining in deficit spending"; promoting food, industry and energy independence; increasing the number of people who have access to usable and affordable health care by putting doctors and patients back in charge; and "reducing middlemen and government bureaucrats." On his website, Evans says he also wants to ensure the military is focused on warfighting, securing the border, fully funding police officers, creating more parental control in schools, increasing teacher pay, defending the Second Amendment and defending a pro-life stance.

Andujo served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years and currently works in health care administration. Andujo says on his website that he wants to "invest more funds into schools and educator pay; advocate for local farmers, including access to more resources; increase infrastructure; increase agricultural education and research; protect against various regulations; and increase the balance between agricultural practices and environmental sustainability." Andujo also has goals to become energy independent in Colorado, to secure the border, lower inflation and lower health care costs.

James is a current Weld County commissioner who previously worked as a radio personality. James' platform includes securing the border, lowering taxes and reducing small business regulations, increasing parental discretion in classrooms, increasing military strength, supporting a balanced budget amendment, encouraging a free market approach to energy, supporting the Second Amendment and increasing governmental transparency.

Joshi is a retired physician and previous representative for District 14 and District 16 in the Colorado House of Representatives. Joshi states on his website that the issues he would like to address in Congress are "jobs and the economy, reduced taxes, increased pro-life measurements, governmental regulation on small businesses, greater energy development, health care reform, Second Amendment rights, immigration reform, traditional family values and the protection of seniors."

8th District unaffiliated candidates

William Payette

Payette filed paperwork to run for the 8th Congressional District. He does not yet have an official campaign website, though he does have a Facebook page for his campaign.

Johnson states on his campaign website that if elected, his priorities are livable wages in Colorado, expanding to universal health care, creating affordable housing, first-class education and becoming climate friendly. He also says he wants to "restore sovereignty over our southern border, stopping endless wars, and funding other nations' wars."

