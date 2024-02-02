Candidates for Columbia City Council lay out positions on police, unhoused people

Second Ward Columbia City Council Candidates Lisa Meyer and Robert Schreiber III on Wednesday weighed in on local issues including the unhoused and public safety during the Columbia Board of Realtors Mark Farnen Candidate Forum.

It was the candidates' first forum as they campaign for the April 2 election.

Unopposed 6th Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters, first elected in 2015, also answered questions.

Unopposed 6th Ward Columbia City Councilwoman Betsy Peters and 2nd Ward council candidates Robert Schreiber III and Lisa Meyer at Wednesday's Mark Farnen Columbia Board of Realtors Candidate Forum.

Schreiber, a union worker for the University of Missouri, said his background is in construction.

"I hope to get on the city council so I can make a difference and be a voice for the workers," Schreiber said.

Safety, infrastructure and well-being were Meyer's top issues.

"I will support our professional police department and fire department," Meyer said.

They were asked about the selection of Jill Schlude as police chief.

"I think we're in for some excellent leadership," Meyer said. "They need us to be on their team."

The police department is short-staffed, Schreiber said he heard in conversations with officers. "They need more police officers for a well-trained and long-lasting police force with institutional knowledge."

The community policing model is an interesting concept, Meyer said.

"We need to give them what they need to do their jobs," Meyer said of the police department. "When they're asking for things, we need to give it to them."

Funding their pensions is needed, Schreiber said.

Schreiber said he's opposed to video surveillance downtown, while Meyer said she's fine with it, as long as there are signs notifying people of the surveillance.

Improved public transportation is needed, Schreiber said.

"I want to expand public transportation and bring it to at least where it used to be," Schreiber said.

Columbia's unhoused was a big topic for the forum.

"I think we need to deal with this with compassion," Schreiber said. "These are people who are falling through the cracks."

Preventing them from becoming unhoused before they fall through the cracks is the best solution, he said.

Meyer said she's optimistic.

"I'm very hopeful the people who need the help will want the help," Meyer said. "The toughest thing is people have to want the help."

People dealing with addictions don't always seek help, she said.

"We need to be compassionate and not enabling," Meyer said.

Room at the Inn has beds at the Ashley Center and Voluntary Action Center will soon have a shelter at its Opportunity Campus, Schreiber said.

"That's a start," he said.

A reliable count of the city's homeless is needed, he said.

"We have to look at this in a sustainable and holistic fashion," he said adding that what can't be measured can't be fixed.

Roll carts, dumping and litter received attention during the forum.

"Our city has so much litter," Meyer said. "People just throw stuff out the window."

She wishes there could be enforcement, she said.

Peters said she received a call and an email about roll carts. The email was because that neigborhood hadn't received theirs.

"With roll carts there is a learning curve," Schreiber said. "There are people who want them to work and there are people who don't want them to work."

They can work, because they have worked elsewhere, he said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on X at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia City Council Ward 2 candidates talk public safety, more issues