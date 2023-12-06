Candidates file for city council, school board seats.

Dec. 5—More candidates have filed for school board seats in Pittsburg County, along with the first McAlester City Council candidates to file for office — with a race shaping up in Ward 1.

Both Jimmy Plummer, of 1211 E. Choctaw Avenue, and Mary Ann Dunagan, of 602 E. Comanche Ave., have filed for the Ward 1 city council seat. Weldon Smith, the current Ward 1 city councilor, is precluded from seeking reelection because of term limits after 12 years in office.

In another filing, Chris W. Stone, of 609 N. A Street, is a candidate for the Ward 3 seat on the McAlester City Council. Current Ward 3 City Councilor Cliff House is precluded from running for reelection because his residence was moved to Ward 6 through the reapportionment process based on the 2020 Census results — with the idea of making all of the city's wards near-equal in population.

The remaining McAlester City Council seat up for election is in Ward 5, with Billy Jack Boatright currently holding the office.

A candidate filing period for the three McAlester City Council seats and for offices in 14 public school districts in Pittsburg County extends through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Pittsburg County Election Board's temporary offices office on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center.

A Primary Election is set for Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, candidates have filed for two of the three seats up for election on the McAlester Public Schools Board of Education.

Mike Sossamon filed for an unexpired term in Office No. 2. Sossamon, who previously held the post, was appointed to fill it until the next election after Greg Rock's seat became vacant when he moved outside the school district.

Also, Shawn Johnson, the current officeholder, filed for election to an unexpired term in Office No. 1 on the MPS Board of Education. Johnson was appointed to the post until the next election following the resignation of Rachel Gronwald from the office.

Office No. 4 on the McAlester Public Schools Board of Education, currently held by Shelli Colvert, is up for election for a five-year term.

Candidate filings for other school board seats in Pittsburg County and the school districts they are seeking to represent as of 3 p.m. Tuesday were:

—Canadian — Wade Mathis filed for a four-year term in Office No. 4.

—Crowder — Both Charles Kitchens and Nicole Brooks are candidates for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Frink Chambers — Brian Lott filed for a three-year term for Office No. 2.

—Hartshorne — Ira Brinlee filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Indianola — Denver Hunter is running for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Kiowa — Coreen Cecelia O'Brian is a candidate for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Krebs — Kathy Prichard is seeking a three-year term in Office No. 3.

—Pittsburg — Verna Caudill is running for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

—Savanna — Makenzie Brown filed for a five-year term in Office No. 4.

Public School districts in Pittsburg County with seats open for candidate filings are:

—Canadian School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Crowder School District — Office No. 4, five-year term and Office No. 3, unexpired term.

—Frink Chambers School District — Office No. 2, three-year term.

—Haileyville School District — Office No. 4, five-year term, and Office No. 3, unexpired term.

—Hartshorne School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Haywood School District — Office No. 2, three-year term.

—Indianola School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Kiowa School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Krebs School District — Office No. 2, three-year term.

—McAlester School District — Office No. 4, five-year term; Office No. 2, unexpired term and Office No. 1, unexpired term.

—Pittsburg School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Quinton School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Savanna School District — Office No. 4, five-year term.

—Tannehill School District — Office No. 2, three-year term

Filing packets for candidates are available at the County Election Board or on the State Election Board website at https://oklahoma.gov/elections/candidates/candidate-filing.html.

Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, December 8 and may only be filed by another candidate for the same office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board, said Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes.

If more than two candidates file for the same city of McAlester or Board of Education seat, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, Feb., 13, 2024. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be declared the winner.

If more than two candidates be running for the same post and no candidate gets more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the seat during the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

If only two candidates file for the same Board of Education seat, those two candidates' names will appear on the General Election ballot in April, election officials said.

Anyone needing more information can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board office by phone at 918-423-3877, or online at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov. The Pittsburg County Election Board office on the second floor of the Southeast Expo Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.