Candidates file for primary election in Clark, Floyd counties

Jan. 14—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Southern Indiana candidates are beginning to file for the 2024 primary election.

Wednesday was the first day for candidate filing in Clark and Floyd counties. The deadline to file for candidacy is Feb. 9 by noon.

Voter registration ends on April 8. The primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 7.

Republican John D. Colburn will face Republican incumbent Karen Engleman in the race for the District 70 state representative seat.

Republican Scott Hawkins filed to run for the District 71 state representative seat, and Democrat Jason Applegate filed for the District 72 state representative seat.

David R. Abbott Sr., Ron Blevins Sr., Chris Fox and John L. Miller III are running on the Republican ticket for Clark County Council at-large seats.

Republican Aaron M. Scott will run for Clark County Coroner.

Two candidates have filed for Clark County Commissioners seats. Democrat Katie Morgan is running for District 1, and Republican incumbent Jack Coffman is seeking re-election to District 2.

Republican Frank Loop is seeking the District 2 seat in the Floyd County Commissioner race, and Republican incumbent Jason Sharp is running for the District 3 commissioner seat.

Three Republicans have filed for at-large seats on the Floyd County Council. Incumbent Dale Bagshaw will face Matt Millies and Sam Sarkisian in the primary.

Republican Lois Naville Endris is seeking re-election to the Floyd County Recorder seat, and Republican Steve Burks is seeking re-election as Floyd County Treasurer.

Democrat Valerie McCray filed this week to run for the U.S. Senate.