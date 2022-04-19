Candidates for interim County Attorney appointment say rebuilding public trust is number one priority

The three people vying to be the interim Maricopa County Attorney have submitted responses to candidate questionnaires about how they would conduct the office, should they be selected by the county board of supervisors.

State law requires the position be filled by someone from the same party as the previous office holder, Republican Allister Adel.

Amidst questions about her sobriety and absences from office, former County Attorney Adel’s recent resignation triggered a special election to select who would serve out the remainder of her term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025.

The interim candidate will serve as county attorney until the winner of the special election is sworn in.

The board invited the three republican candidates who received enough signatures to get on the August primary ballot to apply: Anni Foster, Gina Godbehere and Rachel Mitchell.

In addition to the questionnaire, the county says the candidates will conduct in-person interviews with board members next week.

Question One: What the Top Priorities are

The first of three questions asked candidates to state their top priorities for the office. All three candidates responded that restoring public confidence and trust was their top goal.

Anni Foster

Foster said she would accomplish this by ensuring the office was able to fulfill its duties in compliance with state and federal law. She also committed to "mend the relationship with law enforcement."

"The county attorney’s office and law enforcement are partners in the criminal justice system," Foster said, "and if the leaders are not working together in the pursuit of justice, then neither can be successful and public safety in the county and state will suffer for it."

A 2021 investigation found the MCAO and Phoenix police were working together on one pursuit: charging protesters as members of a street gang. All charges against the protesters were eventually dismissed.

Foster said she would work to re-establish and clearly define the mission of the criminal division, "which is to achieve justice, not just obtain convictions."

"This mission needs to be communicated both internally and externally to align the office with the duties of prosecutors and instill the confidence of the public," she said.

Gina Godbehere

Godbehere stressed the importance of the County Attorney's Office having a presence in the community.

"It is imperative that we fulfill our obligation as a fair 'Administrator of Justice' and work to improve trust in our criminal justice system," she said. "We will do this by reaching out to our diverse communities and looking for ways to better address the homelessness, mental health, substance abuse and treatment issues currently straining our criminal justice system."

Godbehere said she would also work to build trust with law enforcement, and employees at the County Attorney's Office.

"The dedicated workforce of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is strained," she said. "They are struggling to effectively manage their caseloads and provide the level of dedicated service deserved by victims of crime, law enforcement and all county agencies. I want to create a safe culture where new ideas flourish allowing the organization to quickly adapt to address our changing community."

Godbehere noted that "High caseloads and staffing issues have resulted in large numbers of criminal cases being dropped or not being charged at all."

Earlier this year, the County Attorney's Office was forced to drop 180 criminal cases after it forgot to file charges for more than a year.

"If we do not get immediate help for our staff, it is only a matter of time before continued high-profile mistakes occur," Godbehere said.

Rachel Mitchell

Mitchell said she would order a full review of MCAO's charging process and prosecutor caseloads "which have grown to be untenable in all divisions of the office."

"With this information, I will identify technology solutions and staffing assignments to ensure

cases are being reviewed in a timely manner and prosecutors have more manageable

caseloads," she said.

Mitchell also said she would create a committee to review the MCAO employee policy on reporting unethical behavior.

"Having recently operated under this policy, I believe this policy should be revised and expanded to ensure accountability of this very powerful public official," Mitchell said. "While the committee will do its own independent review, I will ask them to create protections for lawyers in the office who witness actions by the elected county attorney or chief deputy that are not in the best interests of the public. It is imperative they be able to share information with the Board of Supervisors given its fiduciary responsibilities to the public."

Mitchell was one of five criminal division chiefs at MCAO who wrote a letter to former County Attorney Adel in February urging her to resign, citing ethical concerns over her continued sobriety and judgment.

Question Two: Did the Board of Supervisors err in 2020 election certification?

The second question for candidates was very specific: "Based on your review of the allegations of fraud and the information made publicly available, did the Board of Supervisors err in certifying the 2020 election results?"

The Board acknowledged that "a significant amount of information regarding the election process and the allegations of fraud have been distributed to the public and made available."

"The Maricopa County Attorney is the legal representative of the board of supervisors," they wrote. "We expect a candidate applying for the job would become familiar with the allegations and evidence."

The interim County Attorney would advise the county on election-related legal matters and represent the county in any lawsuits against the election certification process.

All three candidates wrote that the County had not erred in its decision.

Anni Foster

Foster responded that the Board had "fulfilled its statutory obligation following clear evidence that Biden received the most votes in the county.

"Since that time, countless audits and reviews have illustrated that the results certified by the Board were sound," Foster said. "Further, contrary to other interpretations, the recent letter by General Brnovich did not provide any evidence of wrongdoing by the Board or county officers. As your counselor and advocate, I would continue the vigorous defense of the County’s actions (both collectively and individually) in the 2020 elections."

Gina Godbehere

Godbehere noted the election process was observed by members of the public, the media, and representatives of both political parties.

"Furthermore, there was only a limited number of lawsuits challenging the election, and none of which alleged widespread fraud or incidents that would have changed the outcome of the election, even if successful," Godbehere added. She echoed a similar interpretation of Brnovich's letter.

"It is important to note that the long-awaited Attorney General’s Report, issued eighteen months after the election, still does not outline evidence of widespread fraud that would have overturned the election," Godbehere said.

Rachel Mitchell

While Mitchell acknowledged "every outcome shows that Maricopa County administered a fair election with no evidence of tampering or fraud," she left the door open to future elections-related actions.

"If valid evidence is brought to me that demonstrates there was fraud or any other illegal improprieties with an election, I will act appropriately within my authority to enforce the law," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she takes the protection of democracy seriously, and would stand with the board "in their continued efforts to ensure a person’s right to a free and fair election process."

Question three: How to address staffing shortages

The final question for candidates asked how they would address staffing shortages at the County Attorney's Office.

Anni Foster

Foster said she would recognize the "valiant" work being done by current employees, and emphasized the need for better recruitment efforts at law schools in Arizona and across the country.

"Most law students go to law school wanting to make the world a better place," Foster said. "Additionally, the millennial and Gen Z generations are very motivated by improving their world. We need to tap into that and not just expect that employees will apply."

Gina Godbehere

Godbehere recommended a market analysis to ensure competitive salaries were paid at MCAO. "In the interim, we need to consider the utilization of contract attorneys as a short term solution to our vacancies," she said.

"We also need to mentor and develop future leaders in the office," Godbehere said. "When the culture is good in an organization, word gets out to the community and recruitment efforts improve."

Rachel Mitchell

Mitchell said there was no single cause for staffing shortages at the department. She suggested several solutions, including recruiting and appointing competent supervisors, responding to employee needs, and streamlining the hiring process.

Mitchell said she would take a more active role in evaluating high profile cases and explaining them to the public, to "address questions and explain to our community why a particular decision was made."

Mitchell blamed some of the MCAO's staffing shortages on the press, saying the handling of the protest cases "and other negative/inaccurate media coverage" had affected employee morale. But Mitchell did not provide any specific instances of the media inaccurately reporting on the gang charges scandal, which the Office's own external report found to be the result of internal communication failures.

