Candidates for Limestone County DA differ on drug court

May 8—ATHENS — The challenger in the Limestone County district attorney Republican primary said changes are needed to improve drug court, but the incumbent said the program has been an effective tool in reducing the demand for drugs.

First-time candidate Lucas Beaty is challenging incumbent Brian Jones in the May 24 primary. There is no Democratic challenger in the November general election.

Defendants apply for drug court through the DA's office, which determines who can participate and monitors the defendants' progress. It is a voluntary program in which a defendant agrees to plead guilty and as part of the plea agreement with the district attorney submits to numerous drug screens, undergoes treatment and obtains employment. If the defendant graduates from the program, typically after about a year, the guilty plea is withdrawn and the case is dismissed.

When it comes to reducing drug crimes, Jones said it's important not only to address the supply of drugs, but also the demand for them. Drug court deals with the demand side. "If you can reduce the demand, that's going to reduce the supply and vice versa." Jones said drug court "is kind of the last-ditch effort by the system to really give them a good chance to turn their life around."

Jones said he has expanded the drug court so there are more alternatives for drug offenders and there is a "fairly high success rate" in the program.

"To go to a drug court graduation where somebody's had a lifetime of drug addiction and whose life has been radically altered by it, has an opportunity to not only turn it around, but graduate from the program and they can become a success model for other people," Jones said.

Beaty said he has been a defense attorney for people who have been to drug court and although it has been successful for his clients, it needs changes to maximize its effectiveness. Beaty said it used to be a very robust program but is less so now.

Beaty said one of the problems is that defendants are allowed to go through the Pre-Trial Diversion Program that Jones created instead of drug court.

"It's a quicker and easier program for defendants to get through and there's people going into that program that would probably be better served going into the more robust (drug court). But, with it being voluntary, it's up to the defendant," Beaty said.

Beaty said he would like to fashion Limestone County's drug court after the one run by Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson before he retired. Beaty said Thompson required anyone charged with a drug offense to come to drug court and at least watch it, even if they didn't participate in the program.

Beaty said that while he would steer more defendants charged with drug offenses to drug court, he would keep some version of the Pre-Trial Diversion Program.

"You can identify those that, yeah they're here and they've got a charge, but these are not the people that the system really needs to devote a whole lot of resources to," Beaty said.

Jones created the Pre-Trial Diversion Program for first time offenders. "What people do in that is they plead guilty upfront and then they're assigned a series of tasks and classes, restitution and community service."

Jones said there are situations where people make mistakes "and this is an opportunity to get a hold of them, give them a good, swift kick in the rear end and get them on the right path. ... You want to catch somebody struggling before they really start tumbling end over end."

Jones said when he was running for DA in 2010 and 2016, he outlined things he wanted to accomplish and said he has worked hard to accomplish them. "Over the last 12 years, we have worked to bring murderers to justice, put rapists and sex offenders on trial and really, really move this criminal system forward."

Jones said he has presented around 18,000 cases to the grand jury and has worked to shut down drug houses in the community through condemnation proceedings. Jones said he has worked with social services to fight and prosecute child abuse and worked with the Limestone County Department of Human Resources to help drug-addicted mothers.

"It's not just the criminal prosecution. One of the things about being the district attorney, it's a rare opportunity to impact your community through a multitude of ways," Jones said.

Jones created the Community Service Program while he was in office where non-violent criminal defendants are required to do community service for nonprofit organizations. Jones said as of last week the program has provided the community with over 45,000 hours of free labor.

What Jones is most proud of in his two terms as DA is the Every Child is a Superhero Program. Children in kindergarten through fifth grade in Limestone County and Athens City schools are selected every nine weeks. They are presented with a certificate, a challenge coin, and a superhero yard sign.

Beaty said he should be elected because he has sensed a lack of energy from Jones this past term. "We need to be creative, and you need to keep the system going to serve the community. I just think there's been a lack of that the last six years."

Beaty said it boils down to making a decision and owning that decision. He said it is also about integrity and accountability.

"When you're in a leadership position, especially when you're running an office, with lawyers and staff under you, you need to make a decision, but you need to give them the discretion to do their job as well. But at the end of the day, everything rests with you," Beaty said.

Beaty said he has a good working relationship with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Athens Police Department and Ardmore Police Department.

—erica.smith@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2460.