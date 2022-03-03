Candidates for local office attend Neighborhood Council meeting

Nicole Girten, Great Falls Tribune
Candidates for Great Falls City Commission, Neighborhood Council and municipal judge are up for election. Drop off your ballot at Exhibition Hall, or pick one up if you didn&#39;t receive one in the mail.
Candidates for Great Falls City Commission, Neighborhood Council and municipal judge are up for election. Drop off your ballot at Exhibition Hall, or pick one up if you didn't receive one in the mail.

Several candidates for local office spoke during Neighborhood Council Six’s Wednesday night meeting in the lead up to the June 7 primary election.

Speakers included acting District Court Judge David Grubich and District Court Judge candidate Michele Levine. Levine previously held the position, filling a vacancy left by Judge Greg Pinski, but was not confirmed by the Montana State Senate. Grubich was appointed by Gov. Gianforte in 2021 using a new judicial selection process which eliminated the Judicial Nominating Commission and instead involved an advisory council selected by Gianforte.

Levine said during the meeting that she did not get confirmed due to “politics." She talked about her current work as a prosecutor and involvement in the community with causes like Toby’s House, which provides care for children experiencing abuse.

Grubich answered questions about what he does from day to day, which can involve overseeing cases dealing with family law and parenting plans to criminal cases and bankruptcies.

Both Levine and Grubich emphasized the care they take with cases involving children’s welfare. Grubich cited his experience as a police officer as an asset because it gave him insight into what goes into writing police reports.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter and County Attorney Josh Racki spoke during the meeting about their duties and accomplishments since holding their respective positions.

Racki said the county has been able to handle a large caseload, which compounded with the backlog from the pandemic, with a smaller staff compared to other attorney’s offices around the state. Slaughter talked about the benefits of the Detention Center no longer sharing space with the state, which freed up beds. Slaughter referenced when those jailed had to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding at the facility, a situation he said wasn’t safe for anyone involved.

Both referenced pretrial services as something they would like to see implemented in the county, a topic that was discussed by the Crime Task Force during the summer. This would involve pretrial release with oversight to reduce crowding in jails and has been implemented in Lewis and Clark County.

Racki cited the biggest driver of crime in the area as substance abuse, with the deadly drug fentanyl rising in usage recently. He said drug overdoses have risen recently, however, deaths have decreased due to the availability of Narcan, which can treat an opioid overdose at home. He said he learned in a conversation with a Drug Enforcement Administration agent that dealers can make a huge profit in this area, as drugs that sell for three dollars in major cities will sell for “30 bucks a pop,” Racki said, explaining that creates incentives to sell here. Racki cited lack of resources for mental illness as another concern, adding that community options aren’t necessarily bad but that it is hard to get people to comply with treatment.

Local activist Josh Butterfly spoke about a number of issues during the evening but repeatedly questioned how money is spent in this community that is struggling to meet the needs of its most vulnerable including the homeless and those incarcerated.

Racki is running for re-election as a Democrat and has served in the position since 2017. Slaughter is running for re-election as a Republican and has been in the position since 2019, when he was elected as a Democrat. Cascade County Deputy Jay Groskreutz is running against Slaughter, also as a Republican.

Forms to register to vote or request an absentee ballot are available on the Cascade County Elections website.

