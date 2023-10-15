Candidates for Poulsbo City Council outline priorities, 3 new faces set to join body

Four seats on Poulsbo's City Council are up for election in November, and the body will see some significant turnover as three races will see a new face elected.

Longtime council members Connie Lord and Jeff McGinty are not seeking re-election, and council member Andrew Phillips is also not seeking to retain his seat. Council member Britt Livdahl is running unopposed to retain her seat, and Pam Crowe is also running unopposed for the seat Lord has held.

Zach Ellis and Rick Eckert are seeking to be elected to the seat Phillips has held, while Reba Harris and Doug Newell are seeking McGinty's seat.

Below are answers candidates in the two contested races provided to questions posed by the Kitsap Sun:

Council Position 1

Zach Ellis

Career experience: Current legislative assistant to Rep. Tarra Simmons, worked in health care, administration, education, served with AmeriCorps VISTA at a Somali nonprofit.

Q: Why are you running for City Council?

A: I’m running for City Council due to my background and commitment to community service. Throughout my career, I have held diverse roles, including teaching English abroad and volunteering with AmeriCorps VISTA. These experiences have instilled in me a deep appreciation for community involvement and its profound impact on people's lives.

My position in the Washington State Legislature has provided me with invaluable insights into the intricacies of state government, from engaging with constituents to tackling complex legislative matters. This experience equips me to effectively advocate for the interests of Poulsbo.

Moreover, my dedication to volunteering for street cleaning reflects my hands-on commitment to improving our community's environment. I’m motivated by a strong desire to address the challenging issues our community faces, such as infrastructure improvements, social services, and economic development. I believe that collaborative efforts are key to finding effective solutions, and I’m committed to working with fellow council members and community leaders to tackle these issues head-on.

Running for City Council is driven by my deep connection to Poulsbo. It's not just where I live; it's my cherished home. With experience and a commitment to preserving its character, I aim to make a positive impact, collaborating to tackle challenges.

Q: What's your preferred future for the PERC project the city has been pursuing? How should the city move forward with that project? Give specifics on what you would like to see.

A: I am generally in favor of the Poulsbo Event and Recreation Center (PERC) as a valuable addition to our community. However, it is vital to approach its development with thorough planning and community engagement. While I have some concerns about the outdoor community pool, if the residents are requesting it, we should explore ways to make it happen.

We must prioritize safe and accessible recreation options for all age groups and abilities, including our senior population. The Northwest side of Poulsbo lacks such facilities, making the PERC even more important.

My vision for the PERC includes nature paths, a dog park, and a versatile indoor gathering space for everyone in our community. I want to see PERC become a multifunctional hub for those in and around Poulsbo.

Furthermore, we need to address the growing population and the limited availability of sports fields and recreational options. Building the PERC can be highly advantageous if it aligns with user preferences and meets the growing community demands.

In summary, the PERC has great potential, but its success depends on thorough planning, community engagement, and flexibility to meet the evolving needs of our community.

Q: Outline your biggest concerns for the city going into a new term and briefly lay out how you would seek to address those concerns.

A: As we begin a new term in Poulsbo, my primary concerns revolve around affordable housing, safety, and accessibility. To address these concerns, I hope to collaborate with city staff and community members to find effective solutions.

To tackle our affordable housing crisis, we should work with housing authorities and nonprofits, implement inclusionary zoning, and actively seek funding to ensure secure and affordable housing for all Poulsbo residents. Public safety is also a core focus. We should collaborate closely with law enforcement agencies, focusing on community policing and support programs to address the root causes of crime, such as substance abuse and mental health issues, with the goal of reducing crime rates and enhancing community well-being.

Safety and accessibility are paramount for our community. To enhance safety, we should implement pedestrian-activated lights, rumble strips, consistent sidewalk maintenance, create bike lanes, pedestrian zones, and employ traffic cameras. These measures should not only improve safety but also promote sustainable transportation.

Through community engagement, transparency, and effective communication, we should foster unity and a shared vision to build a thriving and prosperous Poulsbo. By prioritizing these concerns, we can work together to ensure the continued prosperity of our beloved city.

Rick Eckert

Career experience: Current North Kitsap School District board member, served in the Navy and worked as a federal employee.

Q: Why are you running for City Council?

A: Poulsbo is facing some serious challenges in the near future and I want to help address them. Specifically, I think that the recent state-level zoning law changes mean that Poulsbo has to plan now while the decisions are still within local control. I have seen Poulsbo become the County de facto county seat in the north. The city has been providing many services to that end without support from the county or state or increased funding sources. Now is the time to figure out new steady, reliable sources of revenue without over-taxing our residents to continue to provide these additional much-needed public works, social services, and public safety resources. I believe that the experience, perspective, and dedication that I would bring to the position would be valuable in addressing these many challenges. Additionally, the city council member that I am seeking to replace is the only currently serving member who is a veteran. I feel that it is important for our council to include someone who has served, who understands the needs of our veteran community, and is able to consider those needs in their decision-making.

Q: What's your preferred future for the PERC project the city has been pursuing? How should the city move forward with that project? Give specifics on what you would like to see.

A: I think with the growth that we have seen over the last decade and will see in the next, additional parks and recreation facilities are needed in Poulsbo and the PERC is one of the ways to make this happen. The area under consideration as Phase One has been part of the Olhava Master Plan since its inception and has been designated for athletic fields since that time. The current plan for two multi-use fields with additional tennis and pickle ball courts, picnic areas, a splash pad and more meets the needs and wants of the community. With the Facilities District providing the majority of the funding to build it, this definitely seems to be the best way to move forward and address some of the city’s immediate needs and wants. There does need to be future planning done to address long-term maintenance needs just like we already do with Strawberry Field. Phases Two and Three will require more planning. It will need to be brought before the voters to decide if an additional athletic center and community pool are what we want and if we are willing to commit to the debt that such facilities would incur.

Q: Outline your biggest concerns for the city going into a new term and briefly lay out how you would seek to address those concerns.

A: The number one issue facing the city is fiscal sustainability. Poulsbo has been providing ever increasing levels of service to its residents and the rest of the North Kitsap for some time without expanding its financial resources. We need to figure out new steady, reliable revenue sources to continue to provide these desired, as well as needed, services and be able to expand them in the future without over-taxing our residents. Another important issue is careful and considerate zoning planning to combat the dual issues of increased growth in the city and to address our missing middle-type housing options. How we grow should be a local decision and not imposed upon us by Olympia. Due to recent law changes, we have a limited time to make those decisions before they are no longer under local control. I also think that we need to improve public safety and community wellbeing. We need a police force that is sufficient in size, training, and resources to keep the residents, visitors, and additional 20,000 others that transit through it every single day safe. We also need to increase the resources for people dealing with mental health issues and chemical dependency as well as disabilities.

Council Position 4

Reba Harris

Career experience: Current manager at Kitsap Mental Health Services, work with substance abuse, opioid epidemic and mental health issues, served on Kitsap County Council on Human Rights.

Q: Why are you running for City Council?

A: I’ve proudly called Poulsbo my home for nearly nine years, and during that time, I’ve had the privilege of raising my children here. My daughter and son were deeply involved in sports, and both graduated from North Kitsap High School. I’ve been actively engaged in the local workforce, and my roots in this community run deep.

As the daughter of an immigrant Filipino/Norwegian mother and a southern Black father, I bring unique and valuable perspectives to the table. These diverse experiences have shaped my understanding of our community's rich tapestry.

I am committed to representing all residents of Poulsbo, especially those from marginalized populations, and ensuring that they thrive in our beautiful city. My background as a good listener by profession, along with my experience working collaboratively as part of a team, will enable me to effectively advocate for the needs and aspirations of our community. I am excited and honored to contribute to the betterment of Poulsbo as a member of the City Council.

Q: What's your preferred future for the PERC project the city has been pursuing? How should the city move forward with that project? Give specifics on what you would like to see.

A: A commitment of almost $5 million for two soccer fields seems a hasty decision, despite the reasoning that the proposal for a community rec center has been on the table for a long time. The new possibility of a major sports/recreation complex by Raydient north of town might make the PERC project irrelevant. It’s also hard to imagine outdoor soccer fields being used “all year.”

Since a budget is a reflection of one’s values, what does it mean for Poulsbo to prioritize soccer fields when 90% of the people who work in Poulsbo —and the 600+ new students in healthcare expected at Olympic College shortly— can’t afford to live here? Like many other cities, Poulsbo desperately needs more affordable housing (and more truly green spaces too).

I advocate delaying consideration of this project until the Council gets more information to make solid decisions that benefit everyone.

Q: Outline your biggest concerns for the city going into a new term and briefly lay out how you would seek to address those concerns.

A: Affordable housing. People who work in Poulsbo can’t afford to live here, the middle class is being priced out, and seniors on fixed incomes have nowhere to go. City government must put the brakes on developments with $800,000+ homes, incentivize higher density, and seek outside funding for low-income housing.

Seniors and youth. 40% of Poulsbo’s population will be over age 60 by 2030 - the city needs a real senior center. We also have a youth crisis with bullying, racism, and violent threats in NK schools, where teacher and staff unions voted 98% no confidence in the district’s superintendent and board. We need all hands on deck to turn this emergency around. Community interventions involving families, mental health professionals, educators, faith leaders, and city leaders must come together to establish a safe and nurturing environment for all our children.

Healthcare access. The Growth Management Act mandates growth but doesn’t address healthcare and the current band-aid approach is failing. Kitsap County urgently needs systemic solutions, including a public hospital district that would allow for more providers and facilities in all areas of healthcare. Poulsbo, other municipalities, and the county must collaborate on a holistic approach, balancing county-wide growth with ample resources.

Doug Newell

Career experience: Current Poulsbo Planning Commission commissioner, previous employment in the Central Kitsap School District and service in the Navy.

Q: Why are you running for City Council?

A: My career has focused on service to our community and our nation. I view becoming a member of the Poulsbo City Council as an opportunity to continue serving.

A council member’s role is to set policy, represent the citizens of our city, and understand our city’s operations. As a member of City Council, I will continue the traditions of our community, working to encourage all of our citizens to remain open and welcoming, and promise to stay focused on the positive.

Relevant experiences: From 2015-2022, I was the Assistance Superintendent for Finance and Construction at Central Kitsap School District. My efforts included building new schools and forming community partnerships, such as the new Central Kitsap Campus, modernization of Olympic High School, the Seabeck Community Center and the new Silverdale Library.

I’ve also held board and council positions, including City of Poulsbo Planning Commission, Chairman of the School Insurance Association of Washington and I was a member of the Central Kitsap Community Council.

My journeys with the Navy, included leading business operations both afloat and ashore, serving on the USS GEORGIA, USS CARL VINSON, and having command of the NAVSUP Business Systems Center.

Q: What's your preferred future for the PERC project the city has been pursuing? How should the city move forward with that project? Give specifics on what you would like to see.

A: One of the primary responsibilities of a city is to provide and maintain facilities for public use, including parks and open spaces. Our latest Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces plan (2021) forecasts the need for an additional 30 acres of parks to support our growing population.

The Poulsbo Event and Recreation Center (PERC) is planned for a 6-acre, city owned, parcel located in College Marketplace west of SR 3. We have a unique opportunity to build this new park through our partnership with the Kitsap Public Facilities District. Poulsbo will contribute the land and operate the facility. The Public Facilities District will pay for 66% of the construction costs.

Our community has developed a phased approach to build the PERC. The first phase is sport fields, walking paths, and outdoor recreation areas. Future phases include an event and recreation building and a pool. I support the proposed phased approach.

The PERC will be a gathering place for residents and will be full of activities, 7 days per week. We should not pass up this chance to build a great new facility with the assistance of the Kitsap Public Facilities District.

Q: Outline your biggest concerns for the city going into a new term and briefly lay out how you would seek to address those concerns.

A: My approach is to listen, foster collaboration and build strong relationships. We will invest in people and our city, actively planning for our future while finding the POSITIVE in all of us. This provides the foundation for working through our challenges:

Improving Housing Affordability and Availability. Washington State needs to add 1.1 million homes over the next 20 years. In Poulsbo, we are expecting 1,900 new homes and 5,600 new residents. How can we add housing and improve affordability? By allowing denser development and smaller residences; including along the 305 corridor and at College Marketplace. We must also encourage development of more below market-rate housing and invest in infrastructure (transportation and utilities).

Investing in Public Safety and Human Services. As our population grows, we will need more public safety professionals. This includes investing in our Navigator Program to assist those struggling with mental illness and substance abuse disorders. We should also continue to strengthen our Housing, Health, and Human Services department.

Improving Access to Healthcare. Kitsap County trails state and national averages for access to health care. Kitsap Public Health District, working with local communities, engaged John Hopkins to develop recommendations to improve access. We should continue supporting these efforts.

