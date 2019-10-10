This article, The candidates who have qualified for the next Democratic debate, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

The Democratic National Committee has announced that the fifth 2020 Democratic primary presidential debate will take place November 20 in Georgia. But a number of presidential hopefuls have yet to meet the thresholds to qualify for the debate, meaning there could be a smaller group of candidates to take the stage as the Democratic primary race enters the final months of the year.

In September, the DNC announced a new set of higher polling and donor thresholds candidates must reach to participate in the November debate. To qualify, contenders have two possible ways to meet the polling requirement. They can either reach three percent in four national or early state, DNC-approved polls or five percent in two early state polls. This is a higher bar to clear than the two-percent polling requirement that was used for the September and October debates.

The donor threshold is also higher. Candidates will now need to demonstrate they have 165,000 unique donors, including at least 600 per state in at least 20 states, U.S. territories, or the District of Columbia. This is an increase from the 130,000-donor threshold used for the third and fourth debates.

Candidates will have until November 13 at 11:59 pm to meet both polling and donor requirements. But according to an analysis by CBS News, only the eight following candidates have met both thresholds to participate in the November debate so far:

Joe BidenCory BookerPete ButtigiegKamala HarrisBernie SandersTom SteyerElizabeth WarrenAndrew Yang

The venue, format and moderators for the November debate will be announced at a future date. It will be hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. Prior to the November debate, twelve candidates are set to take the stage for the fourth debate in October. That debate will take place at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on October 15. Previous debates have also taken place in Miami, Detroit and Houston.

