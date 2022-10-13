What candidates in Richland 2 say about how they will run school district

Twelve candidates are running for the Richland 2 school. One is an incumbent.

Four of seven seats will open this upcoming election. Those chosen will serve four year terms.

The State asked candidates what they hope to do on the board. Candidates James Mobley, McGee Moody and Larry Smalls did not respond.

Here are their answers.







Teresa Holmes

Age: 59

Occupation: Retired educator and college adjunct professor

Education: Doctorate in Educational Administration

Political or civic experience: Current board member and past chair of the Richland School District Two School Board

Campaign website: https://www.facebook.com/teresa.holmes.564

Why are you running for the school board?

My passion has always been helping all children and assisting those who serve them. I am a lifelong educator and our educational system must continue to serve all children.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Mental health for students and staff

Continuing safety and security for our schools

Academic post Covid 19 recovery for students

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

My years as an educator and my four years of board experience through a tough few years of Covid 19 where I stood as a leader.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

Diversity and inclusion for all students regardless of race or sexual orientation.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

Stay within legal honest subjects and, tell the truth. All history is valuable and all variety of people are important. We are a public school here to welcome and teach everyone.







Angela LaBord Nash

Age: 42

Occupation: Realtor

Education: Bachelor’s degree in English

Political or civic experience: I have never served on any political capacity.

Campaign website: voteangelanash.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I have a love for the community that I have lived in for many years. The year 2020 was an eye opener as to what was happening in our schools and what was happening with our school board. Communication had broken down between parents and the school. The trust of the community with the board was drastically weakened. I had many friends taking their kids out of school for the issues happening in the schools, I had teacher friends overworked and feeling disrespected, many leaving the profession. Students who were not achieving outside of school, many in school dealing from bullying and unruly classrooms. I watched our school board meetings, attended our school board meetings, and I saw a need for a business-minded individual who could work with others and who had creative ideas that could help make our district a better place. I believe to be a leader you have to be servant and actually serve the people whose voices feel like they are not heard. I am here to be a voice for them.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

When I look at our schools I look at it from a whole picture and begin to then look at the root cause of issues and create a strategic plan to cover every issue. Our students, teachers, can’t work if they do not feel safe. Safety has to be a number one priority both in the classrooms (discipline issues unchecked) and the building and grounds as a whole. Next would be to lessen the burden of our teachers, in order to hire and retain great teachers. There is currently a culture where teachers feel both disrespected in the classrooms as well as underappreciated and overworked. Once our teachers have much of what they need in resources and environment we can began to work to help our students, many who have been behind due to Covid began to achieve. We have an opportunity if we work together to be great in our district, but more importantly great to our community as a whole.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I’m a successful business owner who has to use the skills of problem solving, financial acumen, effective communication, relationship building, and teamwork every day. Our board needs the skills of a business owner to make effective, efficient and worthwhile improvements and I am ready to go to work to take the skills I have continually strengthened year after year for the last 20 for so years.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

The paid internships for students working with local government offices are a great idea. I think it teaches life skills to students, but also gives them insight into new career paths they may have not considered.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

Schools are places where students should be taught fundamentals — math, reading, science, English and trade skills (for those who will enter those fields). K-5-12th grade classrooms are not places for ideological teachings. If a subject matter is controversial, schools should consider then why is it being taught. Secondly, any controversial topic should have the permission of the parents and/or legal guardian. Parents are the primary stakeholders in their children’s lives and schools should not break or interfere with that right.







Darrel D.S. President Sr.

Age: 54

Occupation: Sr. pastor/business owner

Education: MDiv (2024)

Political or civic experience: Community activist

Campaign website: Presidentforrichland2.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I am seeing election to the school board because I’m passionate about our education system and I desire to help provide a safe, secure, and supported environment for the Richland 2 students, parents, teachers and staff.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

First, to make sure that I’m well informed about any and all issues face the district as a whole, and the community at large. Secondly, I would focus on school safety. Making sure that all measures are taken to assure a safe environment for students to learn in and teachers and staff to work in. Final, I would seek to build the lines of communication between the members of the board, the teacher and staff as well as the community. This would help to bring about an effective school board that is willing to work for all.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

As a pastor for the last 21 years, I believe I bring the ability to unite people in a common goal. As a business owner for the last 11 years, I bring an understand of how business works. As a current board member of Morris College in Sumter, SC, I understand the real work of a board and how to move it forward in that work. My goal is to help make the district better.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

Safety.







Niki Porter

Age: 38

Occupation: eLearning specialist/LMS manager

Education: Master of Science in Educational Leadership

Political or civic experience: Participant in public participation for the Richland 2 School Board, served as a volunteer for local, state, and national campaigns

Campaign website: www.porter4r2.org

Why are you running for the school board?

I am running for a seat on the Richland 2 school board because I have invested 14 years of my career within Richland 2. I have served as a teacher of the year and I believe that I have quality assets that could contribute to the board moving in a positive direction for our community, staff, parents and students. I feel that the board is in need of someone with relevant and current classroom experience that can give perspective concerning our students and teachers. During a time of staff shortages and the growing challenges that are facing our young people, it would benefit the board to have someone that knows the internal procedures and challenges of both our teachers and students. Living in Columbia for almost 30 years now and being a student, a parent and staff member of this district, this is my home. As a teacher leader, I know every school and have interacted with at least 1 person from every school within this district. It would be a pleasure to be able to serve our entire community.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Three of my priorities would be staff shortages that impact my second priority which is safety in our schools and within our community. Lastly, assessment of resources that support the needs of special education, social and emotional well being of our students impacted by the pandemic.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I am a certified educator and school administrator that was employed within this district for the last 14 years. Parents often have to paint a picture for “how things are” for their students when they are trying to express concerns. With my current experiences, I can speak to procedures and processes that others may not be aware of. I can speak to what has been tried and what has been successful based off of firsthand experiences. Being a part of different teams, coaching teachers, and serving as a teacher leader also has helped me become a great problem solver and team player. I am understanding, empathetic, and a great listener. I will be able to apply this and make decisions that I feel are best and right for all students.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

I would like to enhance our policy for student debt in the cafeteria. Until we can get this issue resolved on the state level, I feel that there is room for innovative ideas to help support our families that may struggle with this debt. Not only does it effect them, but it also effects the school districts’ financials which will eventually effect our business owners. This is important because it is one of 9 Essential Things Every Child Needs to Thrive, according to selfsufficientkids.com. We can’t address a child’s emotional and mental well being without taking care of their physical well being.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

Our school board can follow through with what is advised by our state’s Education Oversight Committee. We are a public school and there are systems in place by our state that will review standards, course materials, and support guides for our teachers. The school board could communicate how this process works and encourage that we have representatives that participate in the committees and subcommittess of the EOC that will represent our community of learners and the concerns of our families. Our board should encourage teachers to follow the support guides and guidelines given by our state that funds our public school system. Our board should also encourage and support our specialists serving on this committee as well.

Eric Rovelli





Age: 61

Occupation: Head of real assets

Education: Bachelors degree in accounting, Northern Arizona University. Chartered financial analyst charter holder

Political or civic experience: New to politics

Campaign website: ericrovelli.com

Why are you running for the school board?

Our Richland Two school district needs leadership that is civil and respectful and is focused on providing our students with the best education we can provide.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Classical education for our Richland Two students, school safety and making sure our students are not being exposed to any form of critical theory or critical race theory.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I’m a business person, with experience in accounting and investment management, and I use skills such as strategy, implementation, critical thinking and teamwork in everything I do in my career.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

The district has been doing live simulations to assess how safe our children and schools are.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

They should be as transparent as possible. Parents deserve to know what is being taught to their children.







Terrance Staley

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired military/government

Education: MBA/MA/BA/AA

Political or civic experience: National Guard Bureau emergency manager

Campaign website: Coming soon

Why are you running for the school board?

Enhance and share over 20 years’ experience as an executive training, emergency preparedness manager.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Financial services operation, business administrative procedures, procurement and policies

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

Extensive experience in team building, leadership skills, multicultural communication, diversity, problem solving, decision making.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

Behavioral Education Supports & Training Program (B.E.S.T.) The program has been successful over the years, engagement with community members with great success.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

School board should respond by evaluating if there would be harm or damage to the students. Students’ safety should be everyone’s first priority.

Joe Trapp is running for Richland School District Two’s board.

Joe Trapp

Age: 58

Occupation: Mechanical contractor

Education: High school

Political or civic experience: Boy Scout leader and poll worker

Campaign website: joetrapp.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I want to help our students reach their potential.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Hire and retain teachers. Improve safety and reduce weapons on campus. Budget reform.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I have 37 years of experience in construction, 20 of which I have owned my own business. I have worked on many school and university campuses and understand a great deal about the logistics of maintaining these properties. I am also an inventor and I manufacture my invention.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

Public participation. I believe the citizens of Richland County are the real “bosses” of the school district and they should have a greater voice in the way the district is run. Public participation at board meetings is important but more should be done to collect the desires and ideas of parents and community members. No one should ever feel they don’t have a voice.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

There is little the board can do to address most controversies about the classrooms. The board makes policies and the administration carries out those policies. The most affect the board can have over controversy is to hire a superintendent that can address controversies in a civil manner and hold him/her accountable for their actions.







Tamika Shuler Washington

Age: 42

Occupation: Business owner

Education: Education specialist (Ed.S)

Political or civic experience: I’ve participated in various volunteer opportunities, service projects, and advocacy events in the community.

Campaign website: www.tamika4r2.com

Why are you running for the school board?

As a graduate of Richland 2 and a business owner in the community, it is vital for the Richland 2 community to have trust in the decisions of the board. I am running for school board to restore trust within the community as well as advocate for parents, teachers and employees, and children for the future of our district.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Two priorities during the first year as a board member include teacher recruitment and retention and working with the community, county officials, and state officials for funding.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I have 13 years of education experience as a classroom teacher, district coach and mentor, and curriculum writer. As a business owner, I possess the leadership skills to serve the community, utilize foresight make decisions, and collaborate with others.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

A practice I would like to preserve and see implemented is the use of board committees and advisory committees. While the board will govern based on policies, the input of others based on experience and expertise is helpful for advisement purposes. It gives the district a chance to build trusting relationships with a variety of stakeholders within the community.







Maryann Wright

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired educator

Education: Master’s Degree in Education

Political or civic experience: Member, Board of Directors for MORE Justice and Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council.

Campaign website: Wrightforthejobsc.com

Why are you running for the school board?

I’m running because I believe I posses the skills, experience and temperament to work well with others to fulfill the duties and responsibilities of the board.

If elected, what would your two or three priorities be during your first year on the board?

Providing an equitable and appropriate education for each child in the district along with creating safe schools for our school community, both physically as well as mentally and emotionally would be top priorities.

What unique skills or life perspective would you bring to the school board?

I bring the experience of a 29 year veteran classroom teacher who was honored as District Teacher of the year along with the experience of a board member of organizations that work to improve the quality of life for members of the community.

What current practice or policy of the school district would you preserve or enhance? Why?

I would continue to implement restorative justice programs but focus on specific programs that are proven to improve school climate and reduce school suspensions.

How should the school board respond to controversies over subjects or materials taught in schools?

The school board should focus on providing avenues to improve student achievement by providing a robust and challenging curriculum. The board’s function is not to respond to controversies.