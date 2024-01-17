These candidates are running to represent Topeka in Kansas Senate and House

Every legislative district in the state will be up for election in 2024.

There are 12 districts in Shawnee County between the House and Senate. Some candidates haven't filed ahead of the June 3 deadline, and more could enter the fray. We'll update the story as candidates enter the race.

Here are the seats that are up for grabs in the 2024 election.

Four Kansas Senate districts and eight Kansas House districts are up for election in Shawnee County in 2024.

Shawnee County Senate districts

Dena Sattler, D-Topeka.

Rick Kloos, R-Berryton.

Dena Sattler, D-Topeka, is challenging incumbent Sen. Rick Kloos, R-Berryton, for the 3rd District encompassing Osage County and parts of Shawnee, Douglas and Osage counties.

The district is currently represented by Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, but redistricting moved him to a different district. Redistricting also changed the borders of District 19, which Kloos currently represents.

District 18 incumbent: Kristen O’Shea

Kristen O’Shea, R-Topeka.

Kristen O’Shea is currently unopposed in her reelection campaign for District 18, which includes northern Shawnee County.

In 2020, O’Shea ran unopposed in the primary and defeated Democrat Tobias Schlingensiepen in the general election.

District 19 incumbent: Rick Kloos.

Vic Miller, D-Topeka.

ShaMecha King Simms, D-Topeka.

Patrick Schmidt, D-Topeka (not filed).

Three candidates are vying for the newly drawn District 19, which stretches from northeast Topeka to northwest Lawrence along I-70.

House Minority Leader Vic Miller is seeking to represent the new district. It would be his second term in the Senate, after filling the seat vacated by Gov. Laura Kelly in 2018.

Patrick Schmidt is seeking elected office for the second time after a failed effort to represent Kansas in the U.S. House of Representatives.

ShaMecha King Simms, a political newcomer, also filed to run for the seat.

Currently, no Republican has thrown a hat into the race. If none enters, the race will be decided during the primary election.

District 20 incumbent: Brenda Dietrich.

Brenda Dietrich, R-Topeka.

Brenda Dietrich is currently unopposed in a race to represent the newly drawn District 20, which now covers southwest Shawnee County and all of Wabaunsee County.

Shawnee County House districts

District 50 incumbent: Kyle McNorton.

Kyle McNorton, R-Topeka.

Kyle McNorton, R-Topeka, is seeking to maintain the seat he was appointed to after the resignation of Rep. Fred Patton in October. He’s currently running unopposed.

The district includes parts of north Topeka, Rossville, Silver Lake and northern Shawnee County.

District 52 incumbent: Jesse Borjon.

Jesse Borjon, R-Topeka.

Jesse Borjon, R-Topeka, is running for a third consecutive term representing southwest Topeka. No challengers have filed to run against him in the primary or general election.

District 53 incumbent: Kirk Haskins.

Kirk Haskins, D-Topeka.

Kirk Haskins, D-Topeka, is seeking a second term in the Statehouse. Haskins is the only candidate currently filed to run for the seat.

The district covers portions of west Topeka.

District 54 incumbent: Ken Corbet.

N/A

No candidates have filed for District 54 in Topeka, a seat currently held by Ken Corbet, R-Topeka. Corbet has served in the Legislature since 2013.

The district covers southern Shawnee County as well as northern Osage County.

District 55 Incumbent: Tobias Schlingensiepen.

Tobias Schlingensiepen, D-Topeka.

Tobias Schlingensiepen, D-Topeka, is seeking a second term in the House representing central Topeka. No candidate has filed to oppose him.

District 56 incumbent: Virgil Weigel.

Pennie Boyer-Kloos, R-Berryton.

Pennie Boyer Kloos, R-Berryton, is the only candidate who has filed with the Kansas secretary of state to represent District 56. She is married to Sen. Rick Kloos.

The incumbent Rep. Virgil Weigel, R-Topeka, served in the House in the term starting in 2013, and joined the Legislature again in 2017 after a two-year absence.

The district includes a portion of southern Topeka and veers out of city limits.

District 57 Incumbent: John Alcala.

N/A

No candidate submitted their campaign filings for District 57 as of Jan. 12.

John Alcala, D-Topeka, has held the seat representing northeast Topeka since 2013.

District 58 Incumbent: Vic Miller.

Alexis Simmons, D-Topeka.

House Minority Vic Miller is vacating his seat to run for a newly drawn Senate district. House Democrats communication director Alexis Simmons is the only candidate filed to run for the open seat.

The district includes parts of central and eastern Topeka.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: These candidates want to represent Topeka in Kansas Senate and House