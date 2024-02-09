Candidates running for state and local elections attend Republican forum in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Republican club hosted a candidate forum as the March Primary inches closer.

Candidates for House District 5 and 6 and Smith County Republican Chair all spoke at the forum.

“I’ve served my country and I want to continue to serve my country,’ said Dewey Collier, a candidate for House District 5.

Collier spoke about securing the border by using giant sandbags to help slow things down.

“It’s a very simple system, very cheap, very cost effective,” Collier said.

Incumbent David Stein, running again for the Smith County Republican Chair said he wants to make the effort to bring younger people to the party.

“We need that young blood, we cannot be afraid to come to some of us older folks and just say look ‘I really want to get involved,'” Stein said.

His challenger, Kevin McCall, said fixing some of the country’s most pressing issues could help make the the party more diverse.

“You have to get a hold of the border situation. It’s all about economic empowerment. Once they see that you’re right, it’ll raise all the votes,” McCall said.

One of the other District 5 candidates, Jeff Fletcher, could not attend the forum because he was in the hospital with the flu.

Early voting for the primary starts on Feb. 20 and primary elections are set for March 5.

