Candidates seeking appointment to at-large council seat must file by Jan. 10

Jan. 5—Four individuals have submitted paperwork to take over the vacant at-large seat on the Newton City Council, which formally approved a resolution on Jan. 2 to publish the notice of intent to fill the vacancy by appointment. The seat was left open after former at-large council member Evelyn George was elected mayor.

So far, business owner and former candidate Jerry Chandler, former at-large council member Randy Ervin, business owner Bob McCormick and retired teacher and former council member Steve Mullan have shown interest in filling the seat for the remaining two years left on the term.

Other Newton residents wanting a chance to fill the seat have until 1:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to submit their name, address, phone number and brief biographical information to Newton City Clerk Katrina Davis at Newton City Hall, 101 W. Fourth St. S. This notice will also be published in the Newton News on Jan. 5.

Per the resolution, the appointment shall not take place after the publication of the notice of intent and not before Jan. 15 nor after March 2.

According to Iowa Code 372.13, "a vacancy in an elective city office during a term of office shall be filled, at the council's option, by one of the two following procedures," either by appointment or by a special election.

If taxpayers want to pay for a special election, then they need to collect 393 valid signatures from the Newton electorate to trigger a special election.

Most anybody can run for an elected office in the city. According to the Iowa Secretary of State's website, a candidate must be an eligible elector in the city and city ward at the time of filing nomination paper and at the time of the election. Eligible electors must meet all the requirements to register to vote.

But they do not have to be registered to vote. Eligible electors must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Iowa and at least 18 years old. They cannot be currently judged incompetent to vote by a court, claim a right to vote any other place or be a convicted felon, unless their voting rights have been restored.

When it comes to being considered for appointment, the same rules apply.