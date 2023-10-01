How candidates can share their opinions before the 2023 municipal election

Any candidate in the 2023 municipal election may submit one column of no more than 500 words for publication online and in print as space allows. Candidate columns must be submitted no later than Oct. 5 to be considered for publication before the start of absentee voting for the Nov. 7 general election.

All columns by candidates will be published as submitted, without editing by The Journal & Courier for spelling or grammar. Columns must not include false, defamatory or potentially libelous statements.

Candidate columns will be available to read online for free, with or without a J&C subscription.

All columns must be submitted by email to dwatson@gannett.com to be considered for publication.

