Candidates for Sheriff address combating crime on Northside

More than 60 crimes were committed in the last month within a half-mile radius of a recent murder.

Action News Jax told you Tuesday when a man was found dead in a home on West 25th Street in the Moncrief area. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said foul play is suspected.

Neighbors said the area is no stranger to crime.

“It’s actually getting worse,” Donald Foy said. He is the Chapter President for M.A.D. D.A.D.S (https://maddadsjax.com/), an organization aimed at reducing violence and getting community members to speak up when they see something out of the ordinary. “We have to make (the) community feel that somebody cares about them.”

In the last 28 days, there have been 64 crimes within a half mile of West 25th and Pearce Street, according to the JSO crime map. Some of those crimes include 11 assaults, six burglaries, 14 gun-related charges and eight drug-related charges.

Action News Jax reporter Meghan Moriarty spoke with both candidates running for Jacksonville sheriff regarding how they would combat this crime.

“Right now, the violence in our city is louder than the people. It’s louder than law enforcement, and it’s time for us to come together,” Lakesha Burton said. She is the Democratic candidate for sheriff. “I’ll be a sheriff who’s going to be visible, assessable, and accountable to the people. Not just in words, but I will hit the ground running.”

Republican T.K. Waters is also running for Jacksonville sheriff.

“We need to get knocking on doors in these communities like I’ve been doing. I’ve been doing this for years,” Waters said. “(I’ve been) knocking on doors, talking to young men and women in this community, and communities all over the city on how we can fix the problem.”

Waters said there have been flare-ups of crime in different areas of the city.

“We look at crime and what’s causing it, and we deploy the manpower to deal with it,” Waters said.

Burton said we also need more police presence in these neighborhoods, but there needs to be a better relationship between law enforcement and the people.

“That means re-engaging our community and working with our community stakeholders,” Burton said. “That means the business, property owners, the schools, businesses — all of us collectively together.”

It’s a message both candidates seem to echo.

“We want to maintain a good, close relationship with our community. I think somewhere along the line that’s been lost lately,” Waters said. “We’re going to build that back.”

We reached out to JSO for comment. A spokesperson sent us this statement:

“Officers continually patrol their assigned areas, including those you mention below. As time permits, officers have discretion as to where they patrol within these assigned areas between calls for service. Members of the JSO participate in community walks and other programs on a regular basis to garner community support and address citizen concerns. There are various other ways officers assigned to a specific community can connect with neighbors, including the Sheriff’s Watch program, Citizens Police Academy, and Crime Prevention and Safety Education. We would always remind those in our community wanting to report illegal or suspicious activity to do so via our non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or through our Crime Tips email at: JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. For more information on the Sheriff’s Watch and other programs, citizens can visit our site HERE.”

